TOLEDO, Ohio — Parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids active these days. With dance and gymnastics classes closed, everyone is finding new ways to make these activities still happen.

In my house, we’ve had to make the living room a dance studio. Instructors are doing everything they can to keep classes going even if they can’t meet in person.

Lauren Sells is the owner of Step-by-Step Dance Studio in Monclova. She’s taken her entire operation over to Zoom. For her, it was an easy decision.

“I think when you love what you do and when you’re determined to accomplish something, you just make it work,” said Sells. “A lot of people have done this. Teachers out there have done an amazing job turning their classrooms into virtual classrooms. I think if you want it bad enough for the kids, that you’ll do anything you can to make it work.”

Things are a little more difficult for the Hijioka family. They own Sunrise Gymnastics out on Holland-Sylvania Road. Taking a gymnastics class online isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but they’re finding ways to make it happen.

“We have three kids,” said Jessalena Hijioka. “We have a 10-year-old, a 5-year-old, and an 8-month old. We know it’s hard to get your kids up and moving. They miss their friends. They miss the normalcy in their life. To be able to have these classes, we are able to bring some normalcy and something for them to look forward to.”

“We’ve been mainly doing floor skills,” said Kevin Hijioka. “Handstands, cartwheels, things we can still do without bars and stuff like that. We’ve been trying to utilize household items, like chairs and pillows, cushions. Different things.”

Whether it’s couch cushions and cartwheels or tap-dancing on a piece of wood in the living room, instructors keep finding new ways to reach their students.

For more information on how to sign up for Zoom gymnastics classes click here.

