TOLEDO, Ohio — Everyone is affected by the suspending of sports in different ways. For Central Catholic alum, Jase Bowen, he was getting ready for his second season of professional baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Now, he's back home here in Northwest Ohio just hoping he gets the call to get the season started.



"We all understood it, safety is the biggest priority," says Bowen. "We just hope this whole thing gets settled pretty quickly and that we can get back to play, because we were right there and blood was flowing. We were excited, so we just wish we could start playing."



New came out yesterday that minor league baseball players will be paid for at least the next few weeks. There is a misconception that players in the lower levels of baseball are making a ton of money. That's just not true. This has been a tough time for so many.



"Some guys don't get a big signing bonus," says Bowen. "They're a senior in college and if you want to play, you play. To give everybody a little money is huge, because we don't get paid a lot. I always use the term, we're ballers on a budget. We're just out there grinding every day and whatever we get, we take advantage of."



For now, Bowen is back home trying to stay in shape. He's using any means possible to stay ready.



"Just staying in the swing of things," says Bowen. "Throwing, running, lifting, hitting, just the essentials. Also, family time, this is a great time to spend time with my family. I wasn't supposed to see them until September, so it's almost like a blessing in disguise. It's just count your blessings, and trust God has a plan."



Bowen, like everybody in sports, just isn't sure what is next. But he's remaining patient and trying to see the positive in every day.

RELATED: Winter tournaments and spring sports remain in limbo as coaches wait

RELATED: As seniors get ready for their final season, the status of spring sports remains in the balance





