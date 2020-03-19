COLUMBUS, Ohio — The OHSAA today announced that for now, no decision has been made on the winter sports state championships. They are still postponed, but expect a decision in the next day or so. Jerry Snodgrass wanted to make it clear, he doesn’t want to lead anyone on, and that these decisions aren’t taken lightly.

“I know the emotion that goes along with it, I keep stressing that, I do,” said OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass. “When I was coaching, I went to the gym every single day with one goal in mind, and that was to get to the State Tournament. That’s being denied, and I get that, but it’s being denied by something that’s bigger than all of us.”

Spring sports are also in jeopardy. No decision has been made on baseball, softball, and track and field.

For people like Dave Hall, this has been hard. He’s been a high school baseball coach for over 40 years. But he has been understanding and supportive of the decisions being made.

"It’s been hard, but when you look at the scope of what we’re facing, you’ve gotta live with it,” said Hall. “People are dying and this thing is spreading. To give up sports, it’s very, very hard, but it’s the right thing to do. We tell our kids to do things right all the time and this is just a sacrifice we have to make as a group.”

Jerry Snodgrass said today that the OHSAA will lose roughly $1.5 million by canceling the state finals which is a huge chunk of their budget.

