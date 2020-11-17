TPS putting athletics on hold amid coronavirus surge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is putting sports on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in the state.
This pause begins Monday for all six public schools and is expected to last at least through Dec. 17, which is the end of the semester, and coincides with the district's plan to return to all-remote learning for students.
"District leaders feel this is the best course of action given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in our area. The safety of our student athletes is our number one priority," a statement from Linda Meyers, transformational leader of community engagement read. "We will continue to monitor the data related to the pandemic that is provided from the State of Ohio and the Lucas County Health Department as far as when players will be able to resume practices and play."
In a parallel development, Catholic Youth Organization basketball is also being placed on hold amid the pandemic.
A statement Department of Catholic Education and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) on Tuesday said the diocesan CYO athletic program will delay the start of the basketball season. No games or scrimmages will be held until January 2021.
CYO teams may practice while following the safety protocols and best practices provided by the CYO Office.