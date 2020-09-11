TPS switches to remote learning starting Nov. 16

The district has been operating under its hybrid model for about a month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools announced Monday that it will switch to its red light plan, meaning students will be remote learning starting Nov. 16.

This affects students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Students in sixth through 12th grade have remained virtual.

Officials with TPS say the district will remain in the red light plan for the rest of the semester and will reevaluate during the holiday break whether to stay remote or come back in hybrid.

TPS started the year remote learning, but as Lucas County progressed for the better in regards to the coronavirus, school officials decided to make the switch to hybrid learning about a month ago.

However, Lucas County has remained at Level Three "Red" since Oct. 15 after a new uptick in cases.

TPS superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said that throughout the school year, officials have been watching the COVID-19 numbers in Lucas County closely.

The school's color system is in place to allow for quick changes based on what trends they are seeing, according to Durant.

He added that the decision stems from the numbers that are being observed in the community.