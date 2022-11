OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

All games are set to take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton.

Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

OHSAA football state championship pairings

Designated home team listed first.

Division II - Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. No. 5 Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (15-0)

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (13-1)

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0)

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.