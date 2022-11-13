OHSAA releases regional final pairings for high school football

Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The high school football regional final playoff pairings and neutral sites were announced by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Sunday.

Division I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Division IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m., according to OHSAA.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format.

Later this week, the OHSAA plans to release how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals.

OHSAA says of the 28 regions, there are 21 No. 1 seeds in the regional finals and there are nine No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-ups. Additionally, there are a total of 13 No. 2 seeds, 11 No. 3 seeds, three No. 4 seeds, three No. 5 seeds, two No. 6 seeds, one No. 8 seed and two No. 10 seeds that have advanced to the fourth round.

OHSAA Football Regional Final Pairings

The designated home team is listed first.

Division I

All games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Region 2

2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3

1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II

All games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 8

4 Kings Mills Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division III

All games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium

Region 11

3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV

All games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15

2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V

All games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium

Region 19

1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VI

All games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22

3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII

All games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 26

2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium

Region 28