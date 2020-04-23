TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic announced on Wednesday that Central Catholic varsity girl's basketball coach Corri Stanley has resigned.

Stanley, a 2003 graduate of Central Catholic, spent 12 seasons within the Lady Irish basketball program, with six years as head coach.

She plans to spend more time with family, as well as continue in her role as a social studies teacher at the school, a position she has held for 13 years.

Stanley helped lead the Lady Irish to two Three Rivers Athletic Conference championships and five sectional championships.

For the 2014-15 season, she was named the TRAC Coach of the Year. Stanley also was the District 7 Coaches Association Division 2 Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season. Her all-time career record as head coach is 98-43.

"If you know me well, you know how much the program means to me and you know that I poured my heart into it," said Stanley. "The place my players and the program have in my heart can never be replaced. I am lucky to be leaving with wonderful memories that I will never forget. The thing I am most proud of in my years of coaching at CCHS are not wins or accolades, but the relationships I have built with players who I love like family. These relationships go well beyond CCHS; they are lifelong.

"I hope to find my way back to coaching when the time is right for my family. It has been an absolute honor to lead the Lady Irish basketball program, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity! Go Irish!"

Central Catholic is now currently looking for the next head coach to lead the Central Catholic varsity girl's basketball team.

