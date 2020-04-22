TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye announced they will be playing Kalamazoo and Indy for their 2020 Winterfest outdoor games at Fifth Third Field.

The first matchup will take place against the Wings on Saturday, December 26 at 6 p.m. The second game will be against the Fuel on Thursday, December 31 at 6 p.m.

This will be the first time the Walleye host a game on New Year's Eve, and all fans with tickets to the game against Indy will have access to a party leading up to the welcoming in of 2021.

“Division rivals, hockey outdoors, electric atmosphere— this is perfect for Winterfest 2020,” said Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. “We can’t wait to face Kalamazoo again on the outdoor rink and what an experience for Indy to play in their first outdoor game. As Kalamazoo knows and Indy will soon find out the pageantry of being part of a Winterfest classic.”

These will be the third and fourth games to ever be played outdoors in ECHL history. The Walleye played against Kalamazoo and Fort Wayne as part of Winterfest during the 2014-15 season.

“Hockey players of all ages will get to play outdoors during Winterfest,” said Michael Keedy, Toledo Walleye Director of Strategic Planning and Projects. “Plus, we’ll have public open skating sessions each day as well for wintertime family fun.”

The 2020 Winterfest will be held from December 17 through January 3. Ticket information, as well as a full Winterfest schedule, can be found at toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

