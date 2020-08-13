x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Big Board Friday

Area conferences release revised high school football schedules ahead of uncertain season

The OHSAA sent letters to schools on Aug. 7 that there will be a 6-game season for all schools, forcing them to revise their schedules.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close up of a football on the field

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Area leagues and conferences have released their revised high school football schedules ahead of the still uncertain season.

The OHSAA sent letters to schools on Aug. 7 that there will be a 6-game season for all schools, which will begin on Aug. 24.

All schools will be eligible for the postseason, which is slated to begin on Oct. 9, with the State Finals to be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, and no later.

Northern Buckeye Conference:

Credit: WTOL
Credit: WTOL

Three Rivers Athletic Conference:

Credit: WTOL

Northwest Ohio Athletic League:

Credit: WTOL

Blanchard Valley Conference:

Credit: WTOL

Northern Lakes League:

Credit: WTOL

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles