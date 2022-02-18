Athlete of the Week: St. Ursula's Cali Mitchey

In her first season of high school gymnastics, Mitchey placed first in beam, bars and floor on her way to being the TRAC gymnast of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Ursula gymnastics finished 2nd at the Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship this past weekend. The Arrows were led by Cali Mitchey's stellar performance.

Mitchey makes gymnastics look easy. It's her first year doing high school gymnastics. She used to compete at the club level.

"It felt really good. It felt like all my hard work finally paid off," said Mitchey. "It just reminded me that if I keep working hard, I can do anything."

"She is a very supportive teammate. She is our team captain this year," said head coach Megan Wojtkowiak. "She's always cheering everybody on, always supporting the team, bringing goodie bags, psyching everyone up. Phenomenal teammate."

While she's incredible at all the apparatuses, there is one that sticks out to her and the judges.

"She is a powerhouse," said Wojtkowiak. "It's great watching her on the floor. She loves floor so she shows it off. She always has sass which always adds to that score because the judges love seeing that."

"I really just love the dance and smiling. Just performing and doing all my favorite skills," said Mitchey.