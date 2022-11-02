Athlete of the Week: Jagger Landers of Antwerp High School

Landers broke the school's all-time scoring record which stood since 1974.

ANTWERP, Ohio — Antwerp basketball is having another incredible season. The Archers are 16-1, ranked #1 in the state, are the number one see in their district bracket, and have a 6'9'' senior who is smashing records.

Jagger Landers commands attention when you walk into the Antwerp gym. The senior is their go-to guy. He had 30 points this past Saturday in their comeback win over Dayton Dunbar.

"He is the big man on campus for lots of reasons," said Antwerp head coach Doug Billman. "He is our guy. I always say, 'When your best players are your hardest workers, everyone else has no choice but to fall in line.' That is his mantra and something that he goes by every day."

But the big moments don't start there... Landers just broke the school's all-time scoring record last week. A record that stood since 1974.

"Leading up to it, I was a little excited to get it done," said Landers, "Coming here and seeing the crowd, seeing the community come out for me, my friends, family, and everyone else that came out just to watch me."

"We play through him in everything that we do," said Billman. "It's not just on the offensive side. He rebounds well, he communicates defensively very well, but we needed everything from him."

Landers will head to The University of Findlay to continue his playing career. But right now the focus is the postseason and a state title.

Antwerp's Jagger Landers is our Dave's Running Athlete of the Week.