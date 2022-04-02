Athlete of the Week: Case Boos of Eastwood High School

Boos scored 17 points against Rossford on Tuesday in a first-place battle in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — On Tuesday, the Eastwood boys basketball team topped Rossford to take the top spot in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Senior Case Boos's sharp-shooting performance makes him our Athlete of the Week.

Eastwood’s gym was jam-packed Tuesday night as the Eagles and Bulldogs battled for first place in the NBC. A 10-nothing run by Eastwood to start the game included back-to-back threes by Case Boos.

"I haven't had that feeling since last year and I forgot how it felt," said Boos. "As soon as I made them, the crowd was growing crazy, it was unbelievable."

"It's nice because he's so quick and he creates for other people too," said Eastwood head coach Todd Henline. "Then when he gets it going shooting-wise, that just opens up lanes and that's exactly what happened tonight. They had to go out and guard him from the perimeter and then that opened up some inside stuff for us."

From there, Boos went on to lead Eastwood with 17 points. But he wasn’t just valuable when shooting, he flawlessly ran the show.

"That was our plan as well. Get me with mismatches, attack the lane, dish, score," said Boos. "That was our big key to the win and I feel like I did a pretty good job at it."

Eastwood’s Case Boos is our Dave’s Running Athlete of the Week.