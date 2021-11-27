THE GAME | Everything you need to know for Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan showdown

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will battle it out for the Big 10 East and a spot in the conference championship game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is always something to play for when Ohio State and Michigan meet on the football field, but the stakes in this year's clash couldn't be much higher.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-1, 8-0 Big 10) is looking to top its arch-rival for the ninth time in a row and the 16th time in the last 17 meetings. No. 6 Michigan (10-1, 7-1 Big 10) is looking to win the Big Ten East and play in the Big Ten championship game for the first time.

THE BASICS

Where: Michigan Stadium - Ann Arbor, Mich.

When: Saturday at Noon on Fox 36.

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

Line: OSU -8; Over/Under 63.5 (as of Monday)

All-time series: UM leads 58-52-6.

It is officially THE GAME week!! @OhioStateFB at @UMichFootball on @CFBONFOX



The entire season on the line for both teams!!



— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 21, 2021

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Both Ohio State and Michigan are alive not only for a Big Ten title, but a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Last week, the Buckeyes were ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, but are sure to move up at least one spot after No. 3 Oregon lost to Utah on Saturday. Michigan was ranked No. 6 last week.

This week's rankings will be revealed Tuesday night.

The winner of Saturday's contest will win the Big Ten East and move on to the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday in Indianapolis. The winner will most likely need to win again next week to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be broadcast on Fox 36. You can also stream the game using the Fox Sports app on most streaming platforms.

WTOL 11 will air a special pregame show from 10 a.m. to noon live from Ann Arbor.

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕲𝖆𝖒𝖊.



🆚 Ohio State

📍 Michigan Stadium

📆 Saturday, November 27th, 2021

⏰ 12:00 p.m. ET

📺 FOX #GoBlue — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2021

KEY PLAYERS

Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud: 246-346, 3,468 yards, 36 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson: 150 carries, 1,098 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns; 18 catches, 231 yards receiving, three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 69 catches, 1,132 yards, six touchdowns.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson: 60 catches, 939 yards, 11 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Chris Olave: 58 catches, 848 yards, 13 touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett: 21 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two fumbles recovered.

Michigan

Quarterback Cade McNamara: 170-265, 2,142 yards, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions.

Running back Hassan Haskins: 216 carries, 1,063 yards, 13 touchdowns.

Running back Blake Corum: 130 carries, 778 yards rushing; 20 catches, 137 yards receiving, one touchdown.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: 47 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles.

Defensive back Daxton Hill: 53 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions.

RECENT RESULTS

2019: OSU 56, UM 27.

2018: OSU 62, UM 39.

2017: OSU 31, UM 20.

2016: OSU 30, UM 27 (2OT).

2015: OSU 42, UM 13.

2014: OSU 42, UM 28.

2013: OSU 42, UM 41.

2012: OSU 26, UM 21.

2011: UM 40, OSU 34.

2010: OSU 37, UM 7.