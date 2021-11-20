No. 4 Ohio State defeats No. 7 Michigan State 56-7

C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns including two each for Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 56 - Michigan State 7 | FINAL

Stroud throws for six touchdowns, including two apiece for Olave and Wilson, as the Buckeyes take out the Spartans in convincing fashion on senior day.

---

Ohio State 56 - Michigan State 7 | 3:30 | 4th quarter

Master Teague gets a big moment late in this one as the fans chant his name, looking for him to get the ball down around the goal line. After an incomplete pass from McCord, the next play is a handoff to Teague and he scores. (16 plays, 75 yards, 8:32)

---

Ohio State 49 - Michigan State 7 | 14:55 | 4th quarter

Kyle McCord comes into the game for Ohio State and ends up throwing a pick on his first throw on a 3rd & long. Michigan State takes advantage of the short field as Payton Thorne throws a 12-yard touchdown pass on Keon Coleman. (8 plays, 51 yards, 2:32)

---

Ruggles' streak ends

After forcing the Spartans to punt the ball away on the opening drive of the second half, the Buckeyes looked like they would be adding to the lead. Stroud led the team downfield but was sacked on a 3rd down setting up the field goal try to Noah Ruggles.

Ruggles, unfortunately, missed his first kick of the season, ending his streak of 16 field goals in a row.

---

Ohio State 49 - Michigan State 0 | Halftime

Quite some offensive numbers to go over in the first half today. With the kneel down to go to the half, the Buckeyes have 500 yards of offense exactly.

Stroud is 29-of-31 for 393 yards and six touchdowns. Olave and Wilson each have two touchdowns apiece with 140 and 126 yards respectively.

Kenneth Walker III, the nation's lead rusher, only has five carries for 24 yards for Michigan State.

---

Ohio State 49 - Michigan State 0 | 1:37 | 2nd quarter

The Buckeyes have just passed over 500 yards of offense as Stroud throws his sixth of the day, finding a new target in Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the back of the end zone. (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:52)

---

Ohio State 42 - Michigan State 0 | 7:01 | 2nd quarter

Add another Stroud to Wilson touchdown to the scorebook. (6 plays, 57 yards, 2:15)

---

Ohio State 35 - Michigan State 0 | 10:02 | 2nd quarter

Oh my, Olave. The senior is showing out on senior day as he makes an amazing catch down at the 1-yard line which sets up the touchdown run by Miyan Williams. (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:46)

---

Ohio State 28 - Michigan State 0 | 14:05 | 2nd quarter

A costly turnover by the Spartans gives the Buckeyes a short field and Stroud throws his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to Julian Fleming. (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:48)

---

Ohio State 21 - Michigan State 0 | 2:31 | | 1st quarter

Olave sets a new school record in career touchdown receptions as he reels in a 43-yard catch from Stroud. (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:24)

---

Ohio State 14 - Michigan State 0 | 8:03 | 1st quarter

From a 12-play drive to just four on the follow up as Stroud throws his second touchdown pass of the day to Garrett Wilson for 77 yards. (4 plays, 88 yards, 1:16)

---

Ohio State 7 - Michigan State 0 | 10:42 | 1st quarter

If you're the Buckeyes, you got the start you wanted. C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State on a 12-play drive that ends with a Chris Olave touchdown throw. With the reception, Olave has tied the career school record. (12 plays, 86 yards, 4:12)

---

15 Buckeyes out against Spartans

Ohio State will be without 15 players for the team's game against Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.

This week the list includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the team's leading kick returner.

---

The final home game

This is it. The final home game for Ohio State and it's a big one.

It's the No. 4 Buckeyes against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans for control of the Big Ten going into the final week of the season.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some more facts before kickoff.