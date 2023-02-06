Italian Bowl 2023 | Tickets, hotels and everything else you need to know

XLII Italian Bowl will be played July 1 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you know the biggest game of the year in Italian professional football is being played this year in Toledo?

XLII Italian Bowl will be contested Saturday, July 1, at the Glass Bowl on the campus of the University of Toledo -- home of the Toledo Rockets. This is the 42nd championship game in league history and the first time it has been contested in the United States.

The Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) played its first season in 1980. CONI (the Italian National Olympic Committee) entrusted FIDAF with the official mandate to promote football in Italy and regulate the legitimacy of all games played during the regular season, playoffs and finals.

Today, FIDAF has about 100 affiliated teams with more than 10,000 male and female athletes who compete in tackle and flag football leagues within a spectrum of various age brackets.

GAME INFORMATION

What: XLII Italian Bowl

When: Saturday, July 1, at 3 p.m.

Where: Glass Bowl Stadium - Toledo, Ohio.

TICKETS

General admission tickets start at $15 and reserved seating is available for $30. Club seating is sold out.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

HOTELS

A special group rate is available at the downtown Toledo Hilton Garden Inn. Book with corporate account code 3380557.

There are several other hotels in the Toledo area taking bookings for the game. You can view a complete list here.

EVENTS

There are several special events happening in the days leading up to the championship game, as well as some happening afterward:

June 18-24: Taste of Italy Restaurant Week

June 21: Italian Wine Dinner at Hannon's Block - 5p.m.

June 25: Mayor's Cup football skills competition at Central Catholic High School - 12-5 p.m.

June 29: Celebrity golf tournament at Sylvania Country Club - 8:30 a.m.

July 1: Toledo Night Market outside the Glass Bowl - 3-10 p.m.

July 1: Downtown Toledo fireworks - 10 p.m.

For more information on these events, click here.