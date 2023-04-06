NFL defensive lineman, Whitmer grad Chris Wormley hosting 2nd annual free football camp for kids

The youth football camp will take place at Wormley's alma mater of Whitmer High School on June 24. Registration is free and open to students in grades K-8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former NFL defensive lineman is returning to a familiar field to host a free football camp later this month.

Chris Wormley, a graduate of Whitmer High School, is hosting the second-annual youth football camp at his alma mater. The camp is free for students in grades K-8 and will be held in two sessions on June 24.

The first session for grades K-4 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a session for grades 5-8 from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Check-in is 30 minutes before the session's start time. Participants will receive a t-shirt, camp bag and lunch. Online registration closes June 11 or once capacity is reached.

Wormley was a star player for the Whitmer Panthers before enrolling at the University of Michigan. After playing for the Wolverines, he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and later traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To register for the 2nd Annual Chris Wormley Camp, visit the Washington Local Schools website at this link.

