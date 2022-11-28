Big Ten fines MSU $100,000 for tunnel brawl, U of M publicly reprimanded

Michigan State University accepts the $100,000 fine and cornerback Khary Crump's 8-game suspension in the 2023 season.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten Conference has announced Michigan State University has been fined $100,000 while the University of Michigan was given a public reprimand in connection to the postgame tunnel incident.

On Oct. 29, the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Soon after the game, social media posts spread showing at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Ja’Den McBurrows and another Michigan player in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Seven MSU players are facing criminal charges in connection to the tunnel dust-up.

The Big Ten wrapped up its investigation into the postgame altercation and said members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten and its member institutions.

Khary Crump, who is being charged with felonious assault, will be suspended for the first 8 games of 2023.

The other MSU players have already served their suspensions.

The Big Ten publicly reprimanded the University of Michigan for not meeting the standards of game management policy.

Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker said they accept the findings and are "ready to move forward as a football program."

Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young have been reinstated to the program.

