7 MSU players charged in tunnel brawl

While most of the players are facing misdemeanor charges, Khary Crump has been charged with felonious assault.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a month after a tunnel brawl following the Michigan State University and University of Michigan rivalry game, seven MSU players are facing charges.

On Oct. 29, the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Soon after the game, social media posts spread showing at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Ja’Den McBurrows and another Michigan player in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the second player, who he did not identify, was also attacked and one was injured and might have a broken nose.

Eight players were suspended following the fight, including Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS), along with the Michigan State Police and the Michigan State University Police Department, began investigating the incident to determine if there was criminal liability.

The prosecutor's office has approved charges against the following players:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor

Harbaugh previously said he was anticipating charges for just four players involved in the fight.

