The Game: Everything you need to know about Ohio State vs. Michigan

Both teams enter Saturday's game undefeated with a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff spot on the line.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Game doesn't get much bigger than this.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) Saturday with a ton on the line. In addition to annual bragging rights, both teams are looking to bolster their postseason hopes.

THE BASICS

Where: Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio.

When: Saturday at Noon on Fox 36.

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft.

Line: OSU -7.5 (as of Wednesday).

All-time series: UM leads 59-52-6.

Officially THE GAME week!! Couldn't be more excited to call @UMichFootball and @OhioStateFB on Saturday...This moment and these stakes may never happen again and we should all appreciate the history we will witness in The Shoe — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 21, 2022

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are not only alive for a Big Ten championship, but also a spot in the College Football Playoff.

OSU is ranked second in the CFP rankings and UM is ranked third. It's possible the loser of Saturday's game could still sneak in and claim the fourth and final spot in the playoff, especially if No. 4 TCU, No. 5 LSU or No. 6 USC suffer a loss this week or next.

The OSU-UM winner will win the Big Ten East and move on to the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis. Several Big Ten West teams are still alive on their side of the conference.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could also boost his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the nation's most outstanding player, with a stellar performance. He has the second-best odds (+110) going into this weekend behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+100).

Michigan running back Blake Corum (+2500) is a distant third in the Heisman odds.





HOW TO WATCH

The game will be broadcast on Fox 36. You can also stream the game using the Fox Sports app on most streaming platforms.

WTOL 11 will air a special pregame show from 10-11 a.m. live from Columbus.

KEY PLAYERS

Ohio State

Quarterback C.J. Stroud: 204-307, 2,991 yards, 35 touchdowns, 4 interceptions.

Running back Miyan Williams: 117 carries, 783 yards, 13 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.: 65 catches, 1,037 yards, 11 touchdowns.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg: 105 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception.

Safety Ronnie Hickman: 48 total tackles, 5 passes defended, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble.

Michigan

Running back Blake Corum: 245 carries, 1,457 yards, 18 touchdowns.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy: 165-247, 1,952 yards, 14 touchdowns, 2 interceptions.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell: 48 catches, 641 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Linebacker Junior Colson: 73 total tackles, 2 sacks,

Defensive back D.J. Turner: 25 total tackles, 8 passes defended, 1 interception.

RECENT RESULTS

2021: UM 42, OSU 27.

2019: OSU 56, UM 27.

2018: OSU 62, UM 39.

2017: OSU 31, UM 20.

2016: OSU 30, UM 27 (2OT).

2015: OSU 42, UM 13.

2014: OSU 42, UM 28.

2013: OSU 42, UM 41.

2012: OSU 26, UM 21.

2011: UM 40, OSU 34.