Blake Corum injury: Will the Michigan running back play against Ohio State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dealing with a slew of injuries in the backfield this season.

Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have been missed multiple games dealing with injuries while two other running backs were lost for the season.

But the biggest question at the position going into The Game is the status of Michigan’s Blake Corum.

During the Wolverines’ last game against Illinois, Corum injured his knee just before halftime and only had one carry in the second half.

Following the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said X-rays showed no structural damage.

On Monday, Harbaugh said he had no other update but said Corum wouldn’t play if he can’t practice this week.

The back is a huge part of the Wolverine's offense. Corum is third in the nation at 1,457 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day was asked about Corum and how his team is approaching the possibility of the Wolverines not having their starting back.

"He's a great player. We're going to prepare for him to play. We expect him to play,” he said.

Day added while Corum is very good, Ohio State is just continuing to prepare for all of them.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said his group is not spending any time investigating whether or not Corum would be on the field Saturday.

"We're just assuming he's going to play. If you're out of place, he'll make you pay for it,” Knowles said.