Bruce Gradkowski stepping down as St. Francis head football coach after one season

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bruce Gradkowski is stepping down after one season as the head football coach at St. Francis De Sales.

Gradkowski, who is in the hall of fame at the University of Toledo, will be taking another coaching opportunity in football.

Mike Blochowski will take over as the interim coach for 2022. He’s been at St. Francis for 29 years as a teacher and 24 years as a football coach.

“This has been a very difficult decision,” said Gradkowski. “St. Francis immediately felt like home to me and to my family. There is a remarkable culture at the school, and I am proud of what we did in such a short space of time.”

St. Francis confirmed the news later Wednesday in a news release.

”When Bruce and I spoke last Spring, it was always clear that there were a few opportunities that if they presented themselves he would want to pursue them,” said Fr. Geoff Rose, OSFS, President of St. Francis de Sales School. “Well one did. When he is able to share those details, I think people will be very impressed. We are happy for Coach Gradkowski and honored that he is still a part of the Knight family.”