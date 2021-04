Jared Anderson and Albert Bell are on the same boxing card as both look to remain unbeaten. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

TULSA, Okla. — Toledo's Jared Anderson and Albert Bell will be fighting on the same card on Saturday as they put their perfect records on the line.

Anderson (8-0) will take on Jeremiah Karpency (16-2-1). All eight of "The Real Big Baby's" knockouts have come via knockout.

Bell (17-0) will face off against Manuel Rey Rojas (20-4).

The bouts will be on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.