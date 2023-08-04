Bowling Green hires new women's basketball coach

Fred Chmiel will take over the program after Robyn Fralick left for the Big 10's Michigan State last week. Chmiel will become the 10th head coach in program history.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green women’s basketball program is turning the page after former head coach Robyn Fralick took the head coaching job at Michigan State last week.

On Saturday, the school announced they have hired Fred Chmiel to be the 10th head coach in program history. It will be his first coaching job in the Mid-American Conference and his first head coaching job since 2006.

Chmiel, who has been on the coaching staff at women’s collegiate basketball powerhouse South Carolina for the last 8 years, will work to build on the success the team saw under Fralick.

The Falcons are excited to have landed a coach with so much experience coaching in big games.

South Carolina has been in the Final Four in each of the last three seasons, winning a championship in 2022 and in 2017.

The Gamecocks had a record of 247-32 while Chmiel was an assistant there.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has nothing but good things to say about Chmiel.



“He is an outstanding floor coach and relentless recruiter. With Fred at the helm of the Falcons program he will create an infectious culture that will create a home court advantage at the Stroh Center every night,” said Staley.

Before his job at South Carolina, Chmiel spent time at Minnesota, Penn State, San Diego State, Temple, Feather River College, and Lassen College in the collegiate ranks, going back to 1994.

Chmiel was also the head coach of the WNBA’s San Jose Spiders in 2006.

Chmiel played basketball in college at Feather River College in California.

The school will introduce Fred Chmiel at a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m.