Toledo signs Tricia Cullop to contract extension through 2029-30 season

Cullop led the Rockets to the Mid-American Conference tournament title and a win in the NCAA tournament this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It appears Tricia Cullop isn't leaving the Glass City anytime soon.

The University of Toledo announced Wednesday it has signed Cullop to a contract extension that runs through the 2029-30 season. She led the Rockets to a Mid-American Conference tournament title this season before beating Iowa State in the first round of the Women's NCAA tournament.

"We are very pleased to extend coach Cullop's contract through the 2029-30 season," athletic director Bryan Blair said. "Tricia is one of the best women's basketball coaches in the country, but she is so much more than that. She has helped build a winning program that is competing amongst the best nationally, as exemplified by this year's NCAA tournament success.

"Furthermore, she is a key cog in our community and an amazing mentor to the young women in our program, both on and off the basketball court. We are very fortunate to have her as the leader of our women's basketball program and look forward to her leadership for many years to come."

Terms of the extension were not disclosed.

The Rockets won a school-record 29 games in 2022-23 for the fourth time in Cullop's tenure. UT's 80-73 upset win over Iowa State was the program's first NCAA tournament victory since 1996.

"I am extremely honored to not only be the head women's basketball coach at the University of Toledo, but to be given the trust and vote of confidence by our administration to lead it for many years to come," Cullop said. "It is truly a joy to work with such a special team and talented staff. We will continue to do everything in our power to make the University of Toledo, our fans, and our alumni proud.

"We are blessed to have a passionate fan base cheering us on every night. I am grateful to Dr. Postel and Bryan Blair for their continued support and commitment to me and our program. We are already excited for next year."

Cullop's team also won the regular season MAC title this year for the fourth time. She was named MAC coach of the year following the season for the fifth time.

Cullop was hired in 2008. Her record at Toledo is 325-163 (177-87) and she is the program's all-time wins leader.