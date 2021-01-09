BGSU walk-on, St. John's grad McKinstry earns football scholarship

Jaedyn McKinstry beat cancer, returned to the football field, and is now a scholarship player at the Division I level.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — We first told you about Jaedyn McKinstry’s incredible story one year ago.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and was given a 50/50 shot to survive. He exceeded all expectations and he beat cancer.

Coming out of St. John’s he had a choice to make. He could go play Division II football in college or he could bet on himself and walk-on at Bowling Green State University.

Well, he’s silenced all the doubters before and he was ready to do it again. He is a freshman with the Falcons and he just added another chapter to his already unbelievable journey.

"We were just sitting there going through our normal meeting and coach got a call on his phone and he said my mom's name and I was really confused what was going on," said McKinstry. "Then he put my whole family up on the big screen and my mom gave a whole speech and that's when she said that..."

“Jaedyn, you believed in yourself enough for the both of us and because of your dedication, your hard work, your faith in God, I’m proud to say as of today, August 29th, 2021, you have earned a full scholarship at Bowling Green State University."

"I was in shock honestly," said McKinstry. "I thought that I could work for a scholarship, but for it to be this early and happen the way it did, it was amazing."

His story just continues to grow. He has only been on campus for a few months, but his impact is already being felt.

Jaedyn McKinstry beat cancer, returned to the football field, and is now a scholarship player at the Division I level.

"It's a crazy journey," said McKinstry. "From really having to teach myself how to run again to being a D-I football player getting ready to go play Tennessee in the next two days. It's unreal."