Bedford grad Wiemer making his mark in the minor leagues

Wiemer plays for the Carolina Mudcats, an affiliate for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's already made an incredible catch and his first career hit was a home run.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — We've had several local guys make their marks in the minor leagues during their rookie season. Bedford grad Joey Wiemer is one of those guys.

In his first year playing pro baseball, Wiemer already has a couple of plays to put on his highlight reel. From his incredible diving grab in the outfield to his first career hit being a home run.

He is living his childhood dream with the Carolina Mudcats. The Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

"It was nice to get the lid off," said Wiemer. "I was pressing a little bit too much the first couple of games. It was nice to stay back on the breaker and get it out."

He will never forget putting on that jersey for the first time and a really cool moment for him the first time he walked into the stadium.

"I think it was really cool walking out to our first game and just the little kids in the stands, that used to be me," said Wiemer. "That was a really cool moment first day."