Perrysburg's Deal siblings battle for the sectional championship

Mason, a junior, and his sister Sydney, a freshman, battled it out on the tennis court for the sectional title.

FREMONT, Ohio — On Saturday morning the boys tennis sectional championship was held at Fremont Ross High School and one of the premier matchups was between brother and sister.

Mason, a junior at Perrysburg, and his sister Sydney, a freshman at Perrysburg, battled it out on the court for the district title.

Sydney has been playing on the boys team all season so she didn't have to miss out on the golf season in the fall when girls tennis is held.

They both have incredible accolades. Perrysburg won the league title, Mason was Northern Lakes League player of the year and Sydney received second-team all NLL honors.

These two have been practicing against each other for years but have never faced each other in a match, until Saturday.

It was Mason coming out on top winning in straight sets to advance to districts, but the real winner was the Deal family. Both Mason and Sydney with very bright futures ahead.

These two were looking forward to this. When they saw the brackets come out, this is exactly the matchup they had hoped for.

"It was kind of weird. We've never played in a tournament situation before," said Mason. "That's actually the best I've seen her hit the ball. She did a lot better in this than she ever did in practice. She was just hitting the ball really well, she was really focused, and it was really fun to see her play that well. I just got some lucky shots in there and won a few more games."