Local couple takes eclipse chasing international

Many people never experience a solar eclipse in their life, but one Temperance, Michigan couple has already seen five.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Many people are looking forward to the total solar eclipse in April 2024. The astronomical event will be a first for many people in northwest Ohio.

For one Temperance, Michigan couple however, it will be a familiar experience, just one they've never experienced so close to home.

Jim and Linda Morford have experienced five solar eclipses in their retirement.

Their interest began when Jim purchased his first telescope.

The Morfords had their trip planned, until Linda came home from school and explained the change of plans, "I come home, and he's just going jumping up and down, and he says there's going to be a solar eclipse while we are there. Well it's going to be in Panama." It was close enough.

The local couple have experienced an eclipse in Panama, Australia, Egypt, New Mexico, and Kentucky.

Though many of their eclipse trips have been like going on vacation, the first trip trip made the difference. Linda said, "You only have to go to one to be hooked."

While on the trips, Jim and Linda were able to experience multiple cultures, and meet people from all walks of life.

They cherish a memory on the Panama trip when a local family invited them to family dinner.

Jim would also let kids look through his telescope so they could enjoy the experience.

In the United States, people have experienced gridlock on the roads when leaving a solar eclipse viewing site.

On the international scale, the Morfords experienced the same thing in Egypt.

The Morfords say to plan on using patience during the whole experience.

"You have to plan for patience. Because it's a slow process as the moon goes over the sun and then when it comes to totality, it lasts maybe...not long three, four, five minutes at the most," said Linda and Jim.

From the miles travelled to the hours of waiting, the Morfords cherish each eclipse they've seen and look forward to the total solar eclipse in 2024.

From their own personal experience, they say you won't want to miss it.