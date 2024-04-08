Who will experience the 2024 total solar eclipse the longest?

On April 8, 2024 a total solar eclipse will pass through northwest Ohio. Here's where you need to be to see the maximum amount of totality.

TOLEDO, Ohio —



Why totality matters

Witnesses of past eclipses across the globe have described the event as “awe-inspiring” and “life-changing”. It’s an event that happens perhaps once every several hundred years in any one location. On April 8, 2024, you can see an event that won't happen again in northwest Ohio until 2099.

The shadow created by the moon onto the earth’s surface is roughly 70 miles wide. Witnessing the eclipse within this 70-mile path - also known as the path of totality - makes a profound difference in your eclipse experience.

While the sky doesn’t turn as dark as midnight, the sun appears completely blocked by the moon. It has been described as a "hole punched in the sky" with sunlight encircling the round moon.

During the few short minutes of totality, the temperature noticeably drops, and the horizon can take on the appearance of dusk. During the rare moments of totality, you’re also given the chance to take off any protective eyewear and look up toward the sun.

The harmful solar rays are blocked by the moon with solar flares visible around the moon’s circumference. Witnesses can even notice planets in the sky becoming more visible in the mid-day sky.



Sunlight will start to fade around an hour before reaching totality. This time period and locations surrounding the total eclipse are called a "partial eclipse." Even if you’re in the right spot, totality will only last at most several minutes. Sunlight will return to normal a little more than an hour after totality is reached.

Solar eclipses are some of the most sought-after events to experience but the actual total eclipse is gone and over in a very short period. There are no do-overs or catching up once it’s over in your location.

What decides who is under the eclipse longest?

Something that makes this event so impressive is the duration for the eclipse. During the last eclipse in 2017 some of the longest viewing times during totality were only around 2 minutes and 30 seconds. This time around viewing times of over 4 minutes can be found from extreme western Ohio to Mexico.



While there is no "center line" officially, the closer to the center you are to the path of totality the longer you’ll experience the eclipse. There is, however, a difference of "night and day" between a 99% partial eclipse and the 100% total eclipse. Don’t let a few miles make you miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a total solar eclipse in our backyard.

Which northwest Ohio areas will see the eclipse the longest?

In northwest Ohio the path of totality will be experienced roughly along the Maumee River and south. If you live in southeast Michigan (except a very small sliver in southeast Monroe county) you will need to drive south to view the total eclipse.

The longest period for totality will be near a line from Upper Sandusky to Norwalk with nearly 3 minutes and 50 seconds. Toledo is on the extreme northern end of the path and will experience the eclipse for just under two minutes.

Miles make a difference in this event and even a 20-minute drive down I-75 to Bowling Green would extend that rare totality experience by over one minute.

Totality in Ohio:

The path of totality will cross the state of Ohio from west to east starting around 3 p.m. on April 8, 2024. Cincinnati and most of the Columbus Metro will just miss the path of totality. Cleveland, Toledo, Dayton are the largest cities in the eclipse path.



It will only take 7 minutes and 28 seconds for the eclipse to cross the entire state, moving at an average speed of 260 mph. If you’re looking for the spot in the buckeye state with the longest duration for totality you’ll be heading just north of Dayton, near the Indiana state line with a total length of near four minutes.

Everywhere Else:

If you’re wanting to travel to the one spot with the longest time for totality, you’ll be taking quite the trip south of the border.

Sinaloa, Mexico will boast the terrestrial spot with the longest chance to view the eclipse at 4 minutes and 30 seconds of totality. If you want to stay in the United States you’ll still be heading south. Eagle Pass, Texas will be in the moon's shadow for an impressive 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

The eclipse will quickly race off the east coast after traversing Ontario and New England before ending over the northern Atlantic Ocean.



If the 2024 Solar Eclipse is an event you want to experience, a little planning can go a long way to ensure you get one of the best spots to be under the eclipse for the longest.