U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman submits resignation to President Trump, AG Barr

Herdman became U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio in 2017. He was tapped to become U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia but returns to private life.

Justin E. Herdman, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that he has submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Herdman was sworn in as United States Attorney on Aug. 21, 2017, and will step down on Jan. 8. By operation of federal law, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan will be sworn in as acting U.S. Attorney upon the effective date of Herdman’s resignation.

“I commend U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman for his distinguished service to the Justice Department and American people these past few years,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

“Justin is a consummate and principled public servant who has also served as an invaluable member of the Attorney General’s Advisory Council. His steadfast commitment to building safer communities and bringing justice to the citizens of Northern Ohio and our nation was exceptional. Under his leadership, his office forged partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat addiction and violence in his community. I wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

In May, Trump had announced that Justin Herdman would be nominated to take over as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to replace Timothy Shea, a former aide to Barr who had been in the role on an interim basis since February.

Herdman announced Wednesday that he will be returning to private life.

Herdman was a partner at Jones Day in Cleveland, practicing in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice group. Prior to joining Jones Day, Herdman served as Assistant United States Attorney in Cleveland, prosecuting several terrorism cases and complex national security matters. Herdman has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in New York City.

Herdman has also served as a Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force Reserve and as an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University, where he taught international criminal law and national security law.

“To serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for these past three years has been a singular honor,” Herdman said. “There are not many jobs where you can work every day to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of your neighbors and friends. Northern Ohio is where I grew up, it is where my wife and I chose to raise a family, and it is where I have always wanted to spend my entire career. To have been offered an opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to the future of our community is the privilege of a lifetime.”

“I want to thank President Trump, Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Barr for their confidence in me to lead this office. I would also like to thank Senator Portman and Senator Brown, both of whom originally recommended me for this position and placed their trust in my abilities to serve all residents of northern Ohio. I am also deeply appreciative of the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office who have stood with me in carrying out the virtuous mission of the Justice Department. Their work and dedication to the pursuit of justice make our communities and country a better place to live.