Justice Department charges more than 14,200 defendants with federal firearms-related crimes in fiscal year 2020

328 defendants were charged in the Northern District of Ohio; the district highlights a case from Toledo as an example.

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that it has charged more than 14,200 defendants with federal firearms-related crimes during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, despite the challenges of COVID -9 and its impact on the criminal justice process.

In the Northern District of Ohio, 328 defendants have been charged by federal prosecutors in FY 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

“Each and every illegal firearm we can remove from the hands of a criminal helps to reduce violent crime and makes our communities throughout Northern Ohio safer,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Thanks to the tireless work of law enforcement and our federal partners, and initiatives such as Operation Legend, we are able to hold accountable those who illegally possess or purchase a firearm.”

The district highlighted a case from Toledo as an example of the firearms-related crimes that are being targeted.

Among the 328 charged and convicted in FY20 was Tyrone Hoskins, 30, of Toledo. Hoskins pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in November of 2019 and was sentenced before Judge James G. Carr to 63 months imprisonment. Hoskins, a leader of a street gang in Toledo, was found in possession of a .50 caliber rifle and silencer. Hoskins was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction of reckless homicide.

Federal firearms cases have been a Department priority since November 2019 when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his commitment to investigating, prosecuting, and combatting gun crimes as a critical part of the Department’s anti-violent crime strategy.

“The number one priority of government is to keep its citizens safe,” Barr said. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens.”

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including, being a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.

It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to illegally purchase - firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense.

Notable federal firearms prosecutions from the past fiscal year include:

Sydney Mullens, 37, of Conneaut. Mullens pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in July of 2020 and was sentenced before Judge James S. Gwin to 100 months imprisonment. During a search of the vehicle that Mullens was operating, police officers found in her possession a semiautomatic shotgun and three lever-action rifles. Mullens was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction of burglary in 2008. Mullens had also previously been convicted of burglary and assault of a Peace Officer.

Jaquar Keyshoure Latimer, 43, of Akron. Latimer was found guilty during a jury trial of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms as a convicted felon on Aug. 23, and was sentenced before Judge Sara Lioi to 199 months imprisonment. Latimer, while on supervised release from federal prison after serving a sentence for a conviction of felon in possession of a firearm, was found in possession of several firearms and drugs. Latimer was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm, sexual battery, aggravated assault, and drug possession.

In Cleveland, in response to the rise in violent crime involving drug and firearms offenses, Operation Legend was announced on July 29.