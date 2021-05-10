Starting the week of May 23, out-of-work Ohioans will need to resume weekly work-search activities as part of future applications for unemployment payments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting May 23, out-of-work Ohioans will be required to resume weekly work-search activities as part of future applications for unemployment payments, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Interim Director Matt Damschroder announced Monday.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.

At the height of the pandemic from mid-March through Dec. 1, 2020, the federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements. On Dec. 6, ODJFS resumed the work-search requirement for new unemployment claims, while exempting existing claims.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” Lt. Governor Jon Husted said. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

Allowable work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a resume-writing course, or creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Under Ohio law, some individuals will be exempt from conducting work-search activities, including employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less, and individuals in approved training.

Additionally, individuals will meet their weekly work-search requirement if they are members in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs.

For those in approved school or training, their work-search requirement may be considered met if they are attending all classes and making satisfactory progress.

ODJFS will notify unemployed Ohioans impacted by this change directly, to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements and begin their process of weekly work-search activities, the department said.