Anti-hazing bill 'Collin's Law' unanimously passed by Ohio Senate

Collin's Law increases penalties for the people that participate in hazing and for people who have knowledge of hazing incidents and neglect to report it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on May 27, 2021.

An anti-hazing bill, introduced as "Collin's Law," was unanimously passed by the Ohio Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 126, sponsored by State Senators Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) and Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard), is aimed at preventing the dangers of hazing at colleges and universities across Ohio.

The legislation was introduced in honor of Collin Wiant, who died as the result of a hazing incident back in 2018 at Ohio University, and Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz, who also died following a hazing incident earlier this year.

Collin's Law increases penalties for the people that participate in hazing and for people who have knowledge of hazing incidents and neglect to report it to law enforcement.

“For too long, universities have failed to reign in the horrific hazing incidents that are taking place on their campuses, and parents are demanding action,” Gavarone said in a press release. “Dangerous hazing rituals not only hurt students socially and in the classroom, but have life-threatening consequences."

Under the bill, the Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education would be required to develop a statewide educational plan for preventing hazing at institutions of higher education. The institutions would also be required to provide anti-hazing training to students and faculty.

The bill also aims to increase transparency, painting a clear picture of prior hazing offenses for parents. Colleges and universities would be required to maintain a record of all reported hazing violations and post the report on a public website.

"As lawmakers, we must hold our campus cultures to a higher standard, ensuring there is both accountability and transparency so that students have a safe environment to not only receive a quality education, but to develop the social skills to become leaders in our communities," Kunze said.

To learn more about Senate Bill 126, click here.