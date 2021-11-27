Puppies are long-term commitments, not last-minute gifts

Jean Keating with the Lucas County Pit Crew says the second week of January is hard for rescues with puppies coming in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season where everyone is trying to find the perfect gift.

While there's no danger if kids lose interest in the latest toy or tech gadgets after a few days, there's one present that gets returned year after year that has a lasting impact.

Soft, cuddly and cute. Puppies check off a lot of boxes for the perfect present.

What isn't obvious is the need of vet bills, snowy nights taking them out and lots of time.

"You want to remember this is a 10 or 15-year commitment and it's not three hours later on Christmas, when everyone's playing with their tech gifts, who's taking the puppy outside?" Executive Director of the Lucas County Pit Crew Jean Keating said.

Keating says when pets are given without the proper planning, it can have sad consequences.

"I can speak for everyone in animal rescue and say we can't stand the second week of January," Keating said. "That's when people who thought this was so cute and wonderful are all back to reality and are like 'I don't want this anymore."

She suggests a family discussion, looking at your schedule beyond the holiday season and knowing how much work goes into having a pet before putting down a deposit or heading to the shelter or reputable breeder.

"Make sure you sit down as a family and say 'what is it we want to be doing with this animal?' and it's not just opening a box on Christmas morning," Keating said.

So, it's not that you can't get a pet around the holidays, it's just making sure you're ready because it's one present you can't put in a return pile.

A study by veterinary students at the University of Pennsylvania found, on average, it costs more than $23,000 dollars to raise and care for a dog throughout its lifetime.