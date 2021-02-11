Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Ohio

Many local vets are not only seeing more clients, but also clients who have never owned a pet, which means more training.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — You might be one of many people who got what they call a "pandemic pet" - and right now, many of those pets are contributing to a veterinarian shortage across the country.

On top of that, there is a veterinarian shortage across the country, and many local clinics are having trouble finding vets to keep up with their workload.

The shortage of vets comes as many people are not only getting pets, but are also reevaluating their career prospects as pandemic restrictions lift.

Midway Animal Hospital in Bowling Green just hired a new vet on their staff last week after searching for almost a year. Officials at Midway tell me they are one of a few vets in the area that have been able to keep up with new pets needing care.

"We're one of a few clients in the area that are still taking new patients regardless. My whole philosophy is we're going to as many people as possible to help as many people as possible. Access to care is my whole philosophy," said Dr. Steve Huff with Midway.

Dr. Huff has been at Midway for more than a dozen years and has never seen this many new clients coming in. He said he averages about ten new patients a day.

Not only is there a veterinarian shortage, but also a pet medication shortage.

Certain medications used to treat things like heart issues in dogs are on back order, but vets are doing their best to keep pet owners at ease.

"There’s a concern because we love our animals and want to take the best care of them as we possibly can. And so people care, people want to take care of their pets appropriately, and we want to help them to the best of our ability," said Dr. Kelli Young, Midway's newest veterinarian on staff.

Officials at Midway said it's important to make appointments early, especially if you are concerned about not being able to get in for regular appointments.