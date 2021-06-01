Trump supporters gather in front of Ohio Statehouse to protest vote certification in DC

As some Trump supporters gather in Columbus, others in Washington D.C. marched to the U.S. Capitol and made their way into Senate chambers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Capitol Journal Reporter Jake Zuckerman reports from Columbus that President Donald Trump supporters are gathering in front of the Ohio Statehouse to protest the election results certification that was scheduled to take place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The certification had to be postponed after crowds of the president's supporters marched to the Capitol, breached police barricades and made their way into U.S. Senate chambers.

Zuckerman reports that among Trump supporters in Columbus, members of the fascist group Proud Boys were also present. The reporter also described seeing many Trump flags as well as guns.

He also said brawls between law enforcement and the president's supporters took place.