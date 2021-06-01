Ohio politicians react to Capitol lockdown, pro-Trump protesters breaking into Senate chamber

TOLEDO, Ohio — After President Donald Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday while a joint U.S. Congress session took place to certificate President-elect Joe Biden's win, crowds of the president's protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol, breached police barricades, and made their way inside the U.S. Senate chambers.
The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.
Ohio Congress leaders released the following statements:
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH:
The senator tweeted about the incident, saying he and his staff were safe.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH:
The senator called for the president to condemn the acts of violence against law enforcement and the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo:
A spokesperson for Kaptur's office said the Congresswoman was sheltering in place with colleagues in the capitol and that her staff was safe.
The Congresswoman also posted a tweet, reprimanding the violence and the president:
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green:
A spokesperson for Latta released a statement saying the Congressman and his staff were safe. The representative also tweeted about the incident, saying the "attacks on our democracy are abhorrent and must stop."
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Findlay:
The representative tweeted in support of Capitol police.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine:
"This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not."
Toledo Mayor Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz: