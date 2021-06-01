Ohio politicians react to Capitol lockdown, pro-Trump protesters breaking into Senate chamber

Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters, large crowds marched to the U.S. Capitol and made their way into Senate chambers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After President Donald Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday while a joint U.S. Congress session took place to certificate President-elect Joe Biden's win, crowds of the president's protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol, breached police barricades, and made their way inside the U.S. Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.

Ohio Congress leaders released the following statements:

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH:

The senator tweeted about the incident, saying he and his staff were safe.

My staff and I are safe.



The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.



The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 6, 2021

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH:

The senator called for the president to condemn the acts of violence against law enforcement and the U.S. Capitol.

The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the @USCapitol building today are not. @realdonaldtrump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo:

A spokesperson for Kaptur's office said the Congresswoman was sheltering in place with colleagues in the capitol and that her staff was safe.

The Congresswoman also posted a tweet, reprimanding the violence and the president:

This, all of this, is on Donald Trump. His rhetoric and actions to incite such mayhem for political gain is reprehensible and dangerous. This is not our America. https://t.co/A8rSg1twHd — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green:

A spokesperson for Latta released a statement saying the Congressman and his staff were safe. The representative also tweeted about the incident, saying the "attacks on our democracy are abhorrent and must stop."

These attacks on our democracy, Capitol, & @CapitolPolice are abhorrent & must stop. This is not how the Constitution has guided our country & citizens over the past 232yrs. My eternal gratitude goes to the men & women who protect us 24/7 at the Capitol. I pray for their safety. — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Findlay:

The representative tweeted in support of Capitol police.

Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine:

"This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not."

Toledo Mayor Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz: