What's on my ballot? | 2022 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan election guide

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of what you should expect to see when you go to your polling place on Election Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - is fast approaching, and WTOL 11 is giving you a county-by-county breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot.

In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan.

Locally, Lucas County voters will choose a new county commissioner and decide on key levies for the library and Imagination Station.

If you have questions regarding early voting, how to register, polling place locations or something else, click here.

OHIO

Ohio Issue 1



Ohio Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting bail for a criminal defendant. The ballot measure comes in response to an Ohio Supreme Court opinion that ruled judges may only issue bail to ensure a defendant returns to court and that excessive money bail was unconstitutional. If voters approve Issue 1 judges will be required to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail.

Ohio Issue 2

Issue 2 would amend the Ohio constitution to prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in local elections. In the United States, only citizens are eligible to vote in state and federal elections, but Ohio law does permit local governments to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. If Issue 2 is approved, the state constitution would allow only U.S. citizens to vote in all elections.

Ohio

Governor

Mike DeWine (R)

Nan Whaley (D)

Ohio

U.S. Senate

Tim Ryan (D)

J.D. Vance (R)

Ohio

Attorney general

Dave Yost (R)

Jeff Crossman (D)

Ohio

Auditor

Taylor Sappington (D)

Keith Faber (R)

Ohio

Secretary of state

Frank LaRose (R)

Chelsea Clark (D)

Ohio

Treasurer

Robert Sprague (R)

Scott Schertzer (D)

Ohio

Supreme Court, chief justice

Jennifer Bruner (D)

Sharon Kennedy (R)

Ohio

Supreme Court, justice

Terri Jamison (D)

Pat Fischer (R)

Ohio

Supreme Court, justice

Pat DeWine (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

9th Congressional District

U.S. House

Marcy Kaptur (D)

J.R. Majewski (R)

5th Congressional District

Bob Latta (R)

Craig Swartz (D)

Ohio Senate - District 11

Paula Hicks-Hudson (D)

Tony Dia (R)

Ohio House - District 41

Nancy Larson (D)

Joshua Williams (R)

Ohio House - District 42

Derek Merrin (R)

Erika White (D)

Ohio House - District 43

Michele Grim (D)

Wendi Hendricks (R)

Ohio House - District 44

Roy Palmer III (R)

Elgin Rogers Jr. (D)

RELATED VIDEO

LUCAS COUNTY

Lucas County

County Commissioner

Lisa Sobecki (D)

John Jennewine (R)

Lucas County

County recorder

Michael Ashford (D)

John Rozic (R)

Lucas County

Judge

Lori Olender

Meira Zucker

Lucas County

Juvenile court judge

Vallie Bowman-English

Linda Knepp

U.S. Appellate Court - 6th district

Court of appeals judge

Tom Puffenberger (D)

Charles Sulek (R)

Ohio State Board of Education - District 2

Teresa Fedor

Sarah Mcgervey

Lucas County

Issue 10 - Property tax levy, renewal, 0.17 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of operation and maintenance of Imagination Station.

Issue 11 - Property tax levy, renewal, 3.7 mills, 5 years.

Current expenses of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Maumee

Issue 14 - Proposed charter amendment.

Eliminating "emergency interim successor" definition, designation of elective interim emergency office successors by City Council and the Mayor, designation of interim emergency appointed officer successors by the Mayor, review of designations, qualifications, assumption of powers and duties by emergency interim successors, the recording and publication of emergency interim successors with the Municipal Court and the formalities of taking office at the time of designation.

Maumee

Proposed charter amendment

Section 2.0 - charter amended to eliminate political party designation on the ballot at the primary election and at the general election.

Maumee

Section 3.0 - charter amended to eliminate the non-partisan election held in September.

Maumee

Proposed charter amendment

Amended to eliminate entire section removing requirement to fill office vacancy of elected officer called into active full time military service.

Maumee

Proposed charter amendment

Amended to remove requirement to furnish bond specifically by Mayor, Clerk, Director of Finance, Chief of Police, Building and Zoning Inspector, all officers and employees carrying firearms, and all other officers or employees having monies of the municipality in their custody or control.

Maumee

Proposed charter amendment

Amended to remove requirement that members of Council, elected and appointed, filling a vacancy, serve through December 31st following the next regular municipal election occurring not less than 160 days thereafter, allowing a successor to be elected for the remainder of the unexpired or full term.

City of Oregon

Proposed charter amendment

Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Of An Amendment To Article III, Section 1 Composition And Term; And Declaring An Emergency.

City of Oregon

Proposed charter amendment

Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Repealing Article VIII Section 2 As Currently Written, Of The Municipal Charter Of The City Of Oregon; And Declaring An Emergency.

City of Oregon

Proposed charter amendment

Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Of An Amendment To Article III, Section II Vacancies As Currently Written, Of The Municipal Charter Of The City Of Oregon; And Declaring An Emergency.

City of Toledo

Proposed charter amendment

Chapters I, III, IV, V, VI, VIII, XI AND XIII various.

City of Toledo - Ward 19

Sunday sale of alcohol

Siddhi Vinayak Enterprises, 140 Starr Avenue.

Jerusalem Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years.

Operating and maintaining the township cemetery.

Monclova Township

Property tax renewal and increase levy, 1.5 mills, 0.2 mills increase, 5 years.

Providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, and other services for the police department.

Monclova Township

Property tax renewal and increase levy, 2.3 mills, 1.4 mills increase, 5 years.

Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and materials for the fire department.

Monclova Township

Sunday alochol sales

McLear Winery, Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd.

Providence Township

Property tax renewal

Maintaining and providing fire apparatus, equipment and materials for the fire department.

Village of Whitehouse

Proposed ordinance to repeal or place on the ballot Ordinance No. 2-2022 pursuant to Section 14.02 of the Village Charter.

Anthony Wayne Local School District

Property tax renewal levy, 2.28 mills, 10 years.

Current operations or expenses.

Evergreen Local School District

Income tax renewal levy, 0.25%, 5 years.

Current expenses.

Oregon City School District

Property tax renewal levy, 2 mills, 5 years.

Improving facilities.

WOOD COUNTY

Bloom Township

Property tax levy, 0.6 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing ambulance service.

Center Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.2 mills, 4 years.

For the purpose of fire department operating expenses and purchasing fire apparatus.

Freedom Township

Property tax levy, renewal and increase, 1.2 mills, 3 years.

For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus and appliances.

Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 3 years.

For current expenses.

Jackson Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.

For general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.

Middleton Township

Property tax levy, replacement, 2 mills, 3 years.

For the purpose of providing, maintaining and operating the Middleton Township Fire Department.

Perrysburg Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Bradner Village

Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For parks and recreational purposes.

Haskins Village

Property tax levy, replacement, 4 mills, 5 years.

For funding police protection.

North Baltimore Village

Property tax levy, additional, 1.15 mills, 4 years.

For providing and maintaining fire apparatus or other fire equipment.

West Millgrove Village

Property tax levy, renewal, 5 mills, 5 years.

For current expenses.

Anthony Wayne Local School District

Property tax levy, renewal, 2.28 mills, 10 years.

For providing emergency requirements of the school district.

Bowling Green City School District

Income tax and bond issue, 0.5% income tax (7 years), 3.95 mills, $49 million 30-year bond.

For constructing school facilities and renovating and expanding existing school facilities, along with improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities.

Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

Income tax, 1% on earned income, 5 years.

For current expenses.

Mid-County Ambulance District

Property tax levy, renewal, 4.5 mills, 3 years.

For ambulance and emergency medical services.

South East Ambulance District

Property tax levy, renewal, 6.5 mills, 5 years.

For providing funds for ambulance and emergency medical services.

Pct 400 - Village Pub

Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)

To allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Village Pub in Millbury.

DEFIANCE COUNTY

Defiance County

Property tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years

For the benefit of the Defiance Public Library for the purpose of current expenses.

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.9 mills, continuing period of time

For the benefit of Defiance County for the purpose of community mental and developmental disabilities programs and services including: residential, adult and early intervention services; service coordination; good Samaritan school and transportation.

Property tax levy, renewal, $1.58 million and levy of taxes outside of ten-mill limitation estimate to an average of 5.41 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of renewing an existing levy imposed by the Defiance City School District in Defiance and Paulding counties, providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, in the sum of $1,580,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 5.41 mills for a period of 5 years.

Washington Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department apparatus, equipment, buildings and materials; the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph; the payment of permanent, part-time, volunteer firefighters or firefighting companies; the purchase of ambulance equipment; or the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or fire company in Washington Township.

Defiance

Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)

To allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays at Meijer on N. Clinton Street in Defiance.

Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)

To allow the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirits on Sundays at River's Edge Bar and Grille in Defiance.

ERIE COUNTY

Erie County

Issue 4 - Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years

For the current expenses of Huron Public Library.

Monroeville

Issue 5 - Property tax levy, additional, 1 mill, 10 years

For the current operating expenses of Monroeville Public Library.

Perkins Local School District

Issue 6 - Renewal levy, 2 mills, 5 years

For permanent capital improvements benefitting Perkins Local School District, such as improving buildings and providing furnishings, equipment and vehicles.

Sandusky

Issue 7 - Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)

To allow the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirits on Sundays at Saucy Brew Works in Sandusky.

Berlin Township

Issue 8 - Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)

To allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays at Redhead Ciderhouse in Berlin Township.

Kelleys Island Village

Issue 10 - Property tax levy, renewal, 1.25 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of current operating expenses benefitting Kelleys Island Village.

Bay View Village

Issue 11 - Property tax levy, renewal, 4 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of fire protection in Bay View Village.

Milan Village

Issue 12 - Property tax levy, renewal, 3.5 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of current operating expenses benefitting Milan Village.

Perkins Township

Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5.5 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of police protection in Perkins Township.

Issue 14 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5.5 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Perkins Township.

Issue 15 - Proposed resolution for limited home rule

For or against Perkins Township adopting a limited home rule government, under which government the board of township trustees, by resolution, may exercise limited powers of local self-government and limited police powers.

FULTON COUNTY

Fulton County

Judge

Tom Puffenberger

Charles E. Sulek

Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of the operation of the 9-1-1 System

Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, renew 0.5 mill, increase 1 mill 10 years

For the purpose of carrying out the health programs of the Fulton County Health District.

Anthony Wayne School District

Issue 3 - Property tax renewal, 2.28 mills, 10 years

Providing for the emergency requirements of the school district.

Evergreen Local School District

Issue 4 - Proposed income tax, renewal, 0.25%, 5 years

For the purpose of current expenses of the local school district.

Fayette Local School District

Issue 5 - Property tax renewal, 7 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of current expenses of the local school district.

Wauseon District Four

Issue 6 - Local option

To allow the sale of wine and mixed drinks at The Table on Fulton and to allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at the Table on Fulton.

Wauseon District Five

Issue 8 - Local option

To allow the sale of spirits at Skye Cinema and to allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Skye Cinema.

Royalton

Issue 10 - Local option

To allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Wolf It Down Q & Brew.

Chesterfield Township

Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.7 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.

Fulton Township

Issue 14 - Property tax, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.

German Township

Issue 15 - Property tax renewal and increase, renew 0.5 mill, increase 0.5 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.

York Township

Issue 16 - Property tax replacement and increase, replace 1 mill, increase 1 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Apollo Career Center

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of buildings and improvements

Arlington Local School District

Proposed income tax

For the purpose of current expenses of the school district

Bond issue

For the purpose of constructing school facilities and renovating and expanding existing school facilities

Riverdale Local School District

Proposed income tax

For the purpose of current expenses of the school district

Village of Arcadia

Proposed tax levy

For the purpose of providing funds for replacing, maintaining and repairing the storm drainage system

Village of Arlington

Proposed tax levy

For the purpose of purchasing a fire truck

HENRY COUNTY

Marion Township

Property tax increase levy, additional 2.75 mills for a continuing period of time.

For fire and rescue purposes.

Henry County South Joint Ambulance District

Property tax levy, renewal, 2.9 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of ambulance services.

Henry County Senior Center

Property tax levy, renewal,1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities.

Bowling Green City School District

Income tax and bond issue, 3.95 mills.

For the purpose of school facilities.

HURON COUNTY

Huron County Board of DD

Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of community programs and services.

City of Bellevue

Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For parks and recreation purposes.

Village of Greenwich

Property tax increase levy, additional 5 mills, 5 years.

For police purposes.

Village of Plymouth

Property tax increase levy, additional 1 mill, 5 years.

For parks and recreation purposes.

South Central Local School District

Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of permanent improvements.

Tri-Community Ambulance District

Property tax increase levy, additional 2.5 mills, 5 years.

For ambulance and EMS purposes.

Clarksfield Township

Property tax increase levy, additional 2.25 mills, 5 years.

For fire and EMS purposes.

Monroeville Public Library

Property tax increase levy, additional 1 mill, 10 years.

For operating expense purposes.

City of Norwalk

Proposed Charter Question

For modifying procedure of chief selection for police and fire.

Village of Milan

Property tax levy, renewal, 3.5 mills, 5 years.

Willard City School District

Property tax increase levy, additional 0.25%.

For annual income tax and current expense purposes.

Village of New London

Property tax levy, renewal, 0.50%.

For income tax and police & fire departments operation purposes only.

Lyme Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For current expense purposes.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Ottawa County

Issue 6 - Proposed resolution

Giving Ottawa County the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the unincorporated areas of the county, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt out of the program.

Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

Issue 3 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3.3 mills, 10 years.

For the purpose of providing emergency requirements of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District.

Woodmore Local School District

Issue 4 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of general permanent improvements for the Woodmore Local School District.

Mid County Joint Ambulance District

Issue 5 - Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years.

A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Mid County Joint Ambulance District for the purpose of providing emergency medical services.

Village of Elmore

Issue 7 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of current village expenses.

Village of Genoa

Issue 8 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.3 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving Veterans Memorial Park.

Issue 9 - Proposed ordinance.

Giving the Village of Genoa the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the village of Genoa, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person opts out.

Village of Oak Harbor

Issue 10 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 5 mills, .05 mill increase, 5 years.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Bay Township

Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department-related expenses.

Benton Township

Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.

Carroll Township

Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing funds for police.

Clay Township (4)

Issue 14 - Special election by petition.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday by Falcon Petro, L.L.C., (dba Heilman's Brew Thru).

Danbury Township (including the Village of Marblehead)

Issue 15 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.6 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses.

Issue 16 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department and emergency medical-related services.

Harris Township

Issue 17 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 1 (Elmore).

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.

Issue 18 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 1 (Elmore).

To permit the sale of intoxicating liquor, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption on the premises where sold on Sunday.

Issue 19 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 4.5 mills, 4 mills increase.

For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical service, or both.

Put-in-Bay Township

Issue 20 - Proposed tax levy (additional), 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of police department-related expenses.

Issue 21 - Proposed tax levy (additional), 1.1 mills, 10 years.

For the purpose of parks and recreation.

Portage Township

Issue 22 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for sale on Sunday by Nagoya Hibachi Express, L.L.C.

Issue 23 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for sale on Sunday by R Coffee Corner, Inc.

Salem Township

Issue 24 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.

Issue 25 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 2.

To permit the sale of intoxicating liquor, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption on the premises where sold on Sunday.

Issue 26 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 2.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.

Issue 27 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 3.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.

Issue 28 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 3.

To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.

PAULDING COUNTY

Defiance City School District

Property tax levy, renewal, $1.58 million and levy of taxes outside of ten-mill limitation estimate to an average of 5.41 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of renewing an existing levy imposed by the Defiance City School District in Defiance and Paulding counties, providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, in the sum of $1,580,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 5.41 mills for a period of 5 years.

Vantage Career Center Joint Vocational School District

Proposed tax levy, renewal, .8 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of current expenses.

Antwerp Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Antwerp Village.

Auglaize Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.42 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Auglaize Township.

Benton Township

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Benton Township.

Village of Grover Hill

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 9 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of current expenses.

Proposed tax levy, additional, 10 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of police protection.

Payne Village

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years

For the purpose of providing fire apparatus, including the purchase of a new fire truck.

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years

Washington Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years

For the purpose of repairing, resurfacing and improving roads.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Putnam County

Proposed tax levy, replacement and increase, 0.6 mill renewal, 0.4 mill increase, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing senior citizens services by the Putnam County Council on Aging, Inc.

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of the public health program.

Belmore Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 6 mill renewal,1 mill increase, 5 years.

For the purpose of current village expenses.

Blanchard Township

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of township roads.

Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District

Proposed tax levy, additional, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Proposed bond issue, 1.23 mills.

For the purpose of acquiring and constructing a firehouse and related apparatus, buildings and improvements.

Jackson Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of the township.

Proposed tax levy, additional, 5 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of road repairs.

Jackson Township Jennings Fire District

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection equipment.

Jennings Township

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Liberty Township

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.25 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Leipsic Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.6 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current village expenses.

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of permanent improvements of the school district.

Pandora Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

Proposed tax levy, 3.15 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of permanent improvements to the Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

Proposed income tax, renewal, 0.75%, 10 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of the Pandora-Gilboa Local School District.

Perry Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of general road construction.

Riley Township

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.75 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Sugar Creek Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Van Buren Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Vantage Career Center Joint Vocational School District

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of the school district.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

City of Bellevue

Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mil, 5 years commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.

For parks and recreational purposes.

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

For permanent improvements.

Fremont City School District

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.25% on school district income of individuals and estates, 5 years beginning January 1, 2024.

For current operating expense purposes.

Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

Property tax levy, 1% income tax on earned income of individuals residing in the school district, 5 years beginning January 1, 2024.

For current expense purposes.

Gibsonburg Village

Proposed charter question

Shall candidates for election as officers of the Village of Gibsonburg in Sandusky County be nominated as candidates by nominating petitions and be elected only in a nonpartisan election?

Green Springs Village

Property tax levy, renewal, 6.7 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

For police protection purposes.

Madison Township

Property tax levy, replacement and increase, replacement of 2.3 mills and an additional .7 mill, 5 years commencing 2023, first due in 2024.

For fire department purposes.

Riley Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 1.45 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

For fire protection purposes.

Sandusky Township

Property tax levy, renewal, .5 mil, 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Townsend Township

Property tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Woodmore Local School District

Property tax levy, renewal, 3 mil for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.

For the purpose of general permanent improvements.

York Township

Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mill, 5 years commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.

For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.

SENECA COUNTY

Seneca County

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.3 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities of the Seneca County Commission.

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District - Green Springs Village & Adams Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of permanent improvements to the school district.

Green Springs Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 6.7 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of police protection.

Adams Township

Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, continuing.

Seneca County Joint Ambulance District - For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical services, or both.

Seneca County Joint Ambulance District

Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical services, or both.

Bettsville Village

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.4 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of benefiting the Bettsville Public Library.

Proposed tax levy, replacement, 3 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Attica Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing park operation.

Williams County

Williams County

Issue 3 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.04 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses of Soils and Water Conservation District programs.

Issue 4 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 0.3 mills, 0.1 mill increase, 5 years.

For the purpose of providing and maintaining senior citizen services of facilities.

Bryan

Issue 6 - Proposed income tax, renewal and replacement, 0.5%, 9.5 years.

For the purpose of improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system.

Brady Township

Issue 8 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.

Center Township

Issue 14 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Florence Township

Issue 9 - Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.5 mill, 3 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Issue 10 - Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of general construction.

Millcreek Township

Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Pulaski Township

Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Maple Grove Union Cemetery District - St. Joseph, Edgerton

Issue 5 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of maintaining and operating Maple Grove Union Cemetery.

Superior Township

Issue 15 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Village of West Unity

Issue 7 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses.

Wyandot County

Carey Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library

Crane Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, .05 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current township expenses.

Crawford Carey

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library.

Riverdale Local School District

Proposed income tax, 1.75%, 3 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of Riverdale Local School District.

Marseilles Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of Marseilles Township.

Marseilles Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of current expenses of the Village of Marseilles.

Ridge Carey

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.

For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library.

Sycamore Township

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Sycamore Village

Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.

For the purpose of fire protection.

Upper Sandusky

Proposed charter amendments, Ordinances 157-13

Proposes amendments to articles I-XVII of the city charter. To see the proposed amendments in the city charter, click here.

Michigan

Michigan Proposal 1

Proposal 1 would change Michigan's constitution and change the state's term limits for elected officials. If voters approve Proposal 1, lawmakers will be allowed to serve 12 years in the state legislature. Currently, Michigan law limits lawmakers to six years in the state House of Representatives and eight years in the state Senate.

Michigan Proposal 2

Proposal 2 would change Michigan's state constitution to guarantee early voting in elections and require state-funded postage for absentee ballots, among other voting rights. If approved, nine days of early voting would be required by the constitution. If the measure fails, early voting would continue to be a matter of state law that could be changed by elected officials.

Michigan Proposal 3

Proposal 3 would amend the Michigan state constitution to protect abortion rights. If voters approve Proposal 3, the constitution will be amended to include protections for "reproductive freedom." Also if the measure passes, the state's 1931 ban on abortion -- which is under legal challenge -- also will be invalidated.

Michigan

Governor

Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Tudor Dixon (R)

Michigan

Lieutenant Governor

Garlin Gilchrist (D)

Shane Hernandez (R)

Michigan

7th congressional district

U.S. House

Tom Barrett (R)

Elissa Slotkin (D)

Michigan

Secretary of state

Jocelyn Benson (D)

Kristina Karamo (R)

Michigan

Attorney general

Dana Nessel (D)

Matthew Deperno (R)

Michigan Senate - District 16

Joe Bellino Jr. (R)

Katybeth Davis (D)

Michigan Senate - District 17

Jonathan Lindsey (R)

Scott Rex Starr (D)

Michigan House - District 56

Mark Gunn (R)

Sharon MacDonell (D)

Michigan House - District 57

Aisha Farooqi (D)

Thomas Kuhn (R)

Lenawee County

County Commissioner, 1st district

Bill Swift

David Stimpson

County Commissioner, 5th district

Karol Bolton

Gordon Gauss

County Commissioner, 6th district

Andrew Winckles

Terry Collins

County Commissioner, 9th district

Jeff DiCenzo

James Van Doren

Macon Township

Supervisor

Lee Wagner

Dean Montrief

Trustee

Edward Clark

Joe Rine

District Court Judge (2A)

Ashley Hanson-Grimes

Todd Morgan

Village of Blissfield

President

James Eitzen

Matthew Knoblauch

Trustees, three four-year terms

Michael Gunter

Barbara McHenry

Eric Rogers

Laurel Scott

Bob Valdez

Timothy Watters

Library Board Member, three four-year terms

Christine Burtle

Shelly DeVantier

Josephine Spiegel

Peggy Stevenson

Village of Clayton

President

Lori DeLine

Shannon Johnston

Trustees, three four-year terms

Jason Bovee

Stephen DeLine II

Ken Grubbs

Penny Jeffrey

Village of Cement City, three four-year terms

Dustin Blakley

Carrie Mae Shafer

Jason Shafer

John Weber

Adrian Public Schools, two six-year terms

Beth Ferguson

Christy Mesaros-Winckles

Anna Solis-Gautz

Britton-Deerfield Schools, two six-year terms

Nancy Downard

Jim Mueller

Matthew Wynn

Columbia School District, two six-year terms

Crystal Butler

Roger Downey

Garrick Zuver

Onsted Community Schools, two six-year terms

Courtney Chamberlain

Jason Terakedis

Raymond Tessier

Sand Creek Community Schools, three six-year terms

Jennifer Bennet

Clinton Brugger

Isaac Brugger

Rosemary Huston

Roger Olson

Tecumseh Public Schools, two four-year terms

Cleon Broussard

Jason Martinez

Joshua Mattison

Whiteford Agricultural Schools, three four-year terms

Doug Bulmer

Jeffery Bunge

Dave Dixon

Steven Morgan

Nick Puhl

Jason Vida

Janelle Young

Madison School District

Rochelle Scott

Ruben Villegas

Lenawee County

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of current operating expenses of the Lenawee Medical Care Facility

Village of Clayton

Proposed levy restoration

For the purpose of operating expenses of the village

Village of Cement City

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of operating expenses of the village

Columbia School District

Proposed levy

For the purpose of operating expenses of the school district

Tecumseh Public Schools

Proposed bond one

For the purpose of building a new elementary school and additions to the middle school and high school

Proposed bond one

For the purpose of additions and improvements to the middle school and high school

Hudson Carnegie District Library

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of library expenses

Monroe County

Judge

Christian Horkey

Steven Hyder

County Commissioner District #2

Danielle Hoover

Mark Brant

County Commissioner District #4

George Jondro

Jay Heinzerling

County Commissioner District #6

Jerry Oley

David Vensel

Bedford Public Schools School Board, three four-year terms

Lisa Beins McCaig

Amy Bissell

Todd Hotchkiss

Griffin Kirsch

Josh Stump

Dundee Community Schools

One two-year term

Christian Freshour

Leah Straka

Two four-year terms

Aric Bennett

Patricia Motylinski

Kimberly Wilkins

One six-year term

Crystal Root

Kylie Zink

Ida Public Schools, Four four-year terms

Todd Albring

Jamie Hunter

Sara King

Michael Mero Jr.

Michael Orr

Edward Stotz

Jefferson Public Schools

One two-year partial term

Thomas Friar

Marlene Woodruff

One four-year term

Ignacio Bijarro

Judy Greene

One six-year term

Shane Foster

Jackie Lancaster

Mason Consolidated Schools, two six-year terms

David Carner

Mike Grodi

Jake Nehrig

Benjamin Smith

Monroe Public Schools, three four-year terms

Cole Beehn

Clayton Johnson

Susan Marlin-Zeisler

Thomas Heck

Jeff Morgan

Darla Myers

Brian Sabbadini

Larry Zimmerman

Whiteford Agricultural Schools, three four-year terms

Doug Bulmer

Jeffery Bunge

Dave Dixon

Steven Morgan

Nick Puhl

Jason Vida

Janelle Young

Monroe County Community College, two six-year terms

Bruce Diven

Julie Edwards

Candice Ferrell

Nicole Goodman

Gary Kiebler

Michael LaHote

Jason Matthews

Britton-Deerfield Schools, two six-year terms

Nancy Downard

Jim Mueller

Matthew Wynn

Milan Area Schools, two six-year terms

George Elder IV

Sara Meray

Murphy Payeur

Betty Rosen-Leacher

Village of Dundee

President

Tim Bordine

Andrea Hickey

Michael Dewayne McClendon

Council

Stephen Carr

Michael Salib

George Wilkins

Jesse Wilson

Village of South Rockwood

President

Bethany Bondy

Robert Brent

Council

Robert Brayman

James Fera

John Horvath

Steve Pohutski

City of Luna Pier

Mayor

Shawn Boslooper

Jim Gardner

City of Monroe

Proposed levy

For the purpose of police and fire expenses

Jefferson Schools

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of school district expenses

Mason Schools

Proposed levy

For the purpose of school district expenses

Bedford Township

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of Bedford Library expenses

Exeter Township

Proposed levy renewal

For the purpose of road improvements, repairs and maintenance

Estral Beach

Proposed property tax levy

For the purpose of volunteer fire department expenses

Proposed property tax levy

For the purpose of maintaining and hardening the village's flood control measures

Proposed property tax levy