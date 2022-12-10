What's on my ballot? | 2022 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan election guide

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - is fast approaching, and WTOL 11 is giving you a county-by-county breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot.
In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan.
Locally, Lucas County voters will choose a new county commissioner and decide on key levies for the library and Imagination Station.
If you have questions regarding early voting, how to register, polling place locations or something else, click here.
OHIO
Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 would amend the state constitution to require judges to consider public safety when setting bail for a criminal defendant. The ballot measure comes in response to an Ohio Supreme Court opinion that ruled judges may only issue bail to ensure a defendant returns to court and that excessive money bail was unconstitutional. If voters approve Issue 1 judges will be required to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail.
Ohio Issue 2
Issue 2 would amend the Ohio constitution to prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in local elections. In the United States, only citizens are eligible to vote in state and federal elections, but Ohio law does permit local governments to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections. If Issue 2 is approved, the state constitution would allow only U.S. citizens to vote in all elections.
Ohio
Governor
Mike DeWine (R)
Nan Whaley (D)
Ohio
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan (D)
J.D. Vance (R)
Ohio
Attorney general
Dave Yost (R)
Jeff Crossman (D)
Ohio
Auditor
Taylor Sappington (D)
Keith Faber (R)
Ohio
Secretary of state
Frank LaRose (R)
Chelsea Clark (D)
Ohio
Treasurer
Robert Sprague (R)
Scott Schertzer (D)
Ohio
Supreme Court, chief justice
Jennifer Bruner (D)
Sharon Kennedy (R)
Ohio
Supreme Court, justice
Terri Jamison (D)
Pat Fischer (R)
Ohio
Supreme Court, justice
Pat DeWine (R)
Marilyn Zayas (D)
9th Congressional District
U.S. House
Marcy Kaptur (D)
J.R. Majewski (R)
5th Congressional District
Bob Latta (R)
Craig Swartz (D)
Ohio Senate - District 11
Paula Hicks-Hudson (D)
Tony Dia (R)
Ohio House - District 41
Nancy Larson (D)
Joshua Williams (R)
Ohio House - District 42
Derek Merrin (R)
Erika White (D)
Ohio House - District 43
Michele Grim (D)
Wendi Hendricks (R)
Ohio House - District 44
Roy Palmer III (R)
Elgin Rogers Jr. (D)
LUCAS COUNTY
Lucas County
County Commissioner
Lisa Sobecki (D)
John Jennewine (R)
Lucas County
County recorder
Michael Ashford (D)
John Rozic (R)
Lucas County
Judge
Lori Olender
Meira Zucker
Lucas County
Juvenile court judge
Vallie Bowman-English
Linda Knepp
U.S. Appellate Court - 6th district
Court of appeals judge
Tom Puffenberger (D)
Charles Sulek (R)
Ohio State Board of Education - District 2
Teresa Fedor
Sarah Mcgervey
Lucas County
Issue 10 - Property tax levy, renewal, 0.17 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of operation and maintenance of Imagination Station.
Issue 11 - Property tax levy, renewal, 3.7 mills, 5 years.
Current expenses of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Maumee
Issue 14 - Proposed charter amendment.
Eliminating "emergency interim successor" definition, designation of elective interim emergency office successors by City Council and the Mayor, designation of interim emergency appointed officer successors by the Mayor, review of designations, qualifications, assumption of powers and duties by emergency interim successors, the recording and publication of emergency interim successors with the Municipal Court and the formalities of taking office at the time of designation.
Maumee
Proposed charter amendment
Section 2.0 - charter amended to eliminate political party designation on the ballot at the primary election and at the general election.
Maumee
Section 3.0 - charter amended to eliminate the non-partisan election held in September.
Maumee
Proposed charter amendment
Amended to eliminate entire section removing requirement to fill office vacancy of elected officer called into active full time military service.
Maumee
Proposed charter amendment
Amended to remove requirement to furnish bond specifically by Mayor, Clerk, Director of Finance, Chief of Police, Building and Zoning Inspector, all officers and employees carrying firearms, and all other officers or employees having monies of the municipality in their custody or control.
Maumee
Proposed charter amendment
Amended to remove requirement that members of Council, elected and appointed, filling a vacancy, serve through December 31st following the next regular municipal election occurring not less than 160 days thereafter, allowing a successor to be elected for the remainder of the unexpired or full term.
City of Oregon
Proposed charter amendment
Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Of An Amendment To Article III, Section 1 Composition And Term; And Declaring An Emergency.
City of Oregon
Proposed charter amendment
Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Repealing Article VIII Section 2 As Currently Written, Of The Municipal Charter Of The City Of Oregon; And Declaring An Emergency.
City of Oregon
Proposed charter amendment
Proposing and Providing For The Submission To The Electorate Of An Amendment To Article III, Section II Vacancies As Currently Written, Of The Municipal Charter Of The City Of Oregon; And Declaring An Emergency.
City of Toledo
Proposed charter amendment
Chapters I, III, IV, V, VI, VIII, XI AND XIII various.
City of Toledo - Ward 19
Sunday sale of alcohol
Siddhi Vinayak Enterprises, 140 Starr Avenue.
Jerusalem Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 0.25 mills, 5 years.
Operating and maintaining the township cemetery.
Monclova Township
Property tax renewal and increase levy, 1.5 mills, 0.2 mills increase, 5 years.
Providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, and other services for the police department.
Monclova Township
Property tax renewal and increase levy, 2.3 mills, 1.4 mills increase, 5 years.
Providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and materials for the fire department.
Monclova Township
Sunday alochol sales
McLear Winery, Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd.
Providence Township
Property tax renewal
Maintaining and providing fire apparatus, equipment and materials for the fire department.
Village of Whitehouse
Proposed ordinance to repeal or place on the ballot Ordinance No. 2-2022 pursuant to Section 14.02 of the Village Charter.
Anthony Wayne Local School District
Property tax renewal levy, 2.28 mills, 10 years.
Current operations or expenses.
Evergreen Local School District
Income tax renewal levy, 0.25%, 5 years.
Current expenses.
Oregon City School District
Property tax renewal levy, 2 mills, 5 years.
Improving facilities.
WOOD COUNTY
Bloom Township
Property tax levy, 0.6 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing ambulance service.
Center Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.2 mills, 4 years.
For the purpose of fire department operating expenses and purchasing fire apparatus.
Freedom Township
Property tax levy, renewal and increase, 1.2 mills, 3 years.
For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus and appliances.
Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 3 years.
For current expenses.
Jackson Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.
For general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.
Middleton Township
Property tax levy, replacement, 2 mills, 3 years.
For the purpose of providing, maintaining and operating the Middleton Township Fire Department.
Perrysburg Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Bradner Village
Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For parks and recreational purposes.
Haskins Village
Property tax levy, replacement, 4 mills, 5 years.
For funding police protection.
North Baltimore Village
Property tax levy, additional, 1.15 mills, 4 years.
For providing and maintaining fire apparatus or other fire equipment.
West Millgrove Village
Property tax levy, renewal, 5 mills, 5 years.
For current expenses.
Anthony Wayne Local School District
Property tax levy, renewal, 2.28 mills, 10 years.
For providing emergency requirements of the school district.
Bowling Green City School District
Income tax and bond issue, 0.5% income tax (7 years), 3.95 mills, $49 million 30-year bond.
For constructing school facilities and renovating and expanding existing school facilities, along with improving, furnishing and equipping school facilities.
Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
Income tax, 1% on earned income, 5 years.
For current expenses.
Mid-County Ambulance District
Property tax levy, renewal, 4.5 mills, 3 years.
For ambulance and emergency medical services.
South East Ambulance District
Property tax levy, renewal, 6.5 mills, 5 years.
For providing funds for ambulance and emergency medical services.
Pct 400 - Village Pub
Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)
To allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Village Pub in Millbury.
DEFIANCE COUNTY
Defiance County
Property tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years
For the benefit of the Defiance Public Library for the purpose of current expenses.
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.9 mills, continuing period of time
For the benefit of Defiance County for the purpose of community mental and developmental disabilities programs and services including: residential, adult and early intervention services; service coordination; good Samaritan school and transportation.
Property tax levy, renewal, $1.58 million and levy of taxes outside of ten-mill limitation estimate to an average of 5.41 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of renewing an existing levy imposed by the Defiance City School District in Defiance and Paulding counties, providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, in the sum of $1,580,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 5.41 mills for a period of 5 years.
Washington Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department apparatus, equipment, buildings and materials; the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph; the payment of permanent, part-time, volunteer firefighters or firefighting companies; the purchase of ambulance equipment; or the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or fire company in Washington Township.
Defiance
Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)
To allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays at Meijer on N. Clinton Street in Defiance.
Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)
To allow the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirits on Sundays at River's Edge Bar and Grille in Defiance.
ERIE COUNTY
Erie County
Issue 4 - Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years
For the current expenses of Huron Public Library.
Monroeville
Issue 5 - Property tax levy, additional, 1 mill, 10 years
For the current operating expenses of Monroeville Public Library.
Perkins Local School District
Issue 6 - Renewal levy, 2 mills, 5 years
For permanent capital improvements benefitting Perkins Local School District, such as improving buildings and providing furnishings, equipment and vehicles.
Sandusky
Issue 7 - Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)
To allow the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirits on Sundays at Saucy Brew Works in Sandusky.
Berlin Township
Issue 8 - Local liquor sales option (Sunday sales)
To allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays at Redhead Ciderhouse in Berlin Township.
Kelleys Island Village
Issue 10 - Property tax levy, renewal, 1.25 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of current operating expenses benefitting Kelleys Island Village.
Bay View Village
Issue 11 - Property tax levy, renewal, 4 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of fire protection in Bay View Village.
Milan Village
Issue 12 - Property tax levy, renewal, 3.5 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of current operating expenses benefitting Milan Village.
Perkins Township
Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5.5 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of police protection in Perkins Township.
Issue 14 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5.5 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Perkins Township.
Issue 15 - Proposed resolution for limited home rule
For or against Perkins Township adopting a limited home rule government, under which government the board of township trustees, by resolution, may exercise limited powers of local self-government and limited police powers.
FULTON COUNTY
Fulton County
Judge
Tom Puffenberger
Charles E. Sulek
Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of the operation of the 9-1-1 System
Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, renew 0.5 mill, increase 1 mill 10 years
For the purpose of carrying out the health programs of the Fulton County Health District.
Anthony Wayne School District
Issue 3 - Property tax renewal, 2.28 mills, 10 years
Providing for the emergency requirements of the school district.
Evergreen Local School District
Issue 4 - Proposed income tax, renewal, 0.25%, 5 years
For the purpose of current expenses of the local school district.
Fayette Local School District
Issue 5 - Property tax renewal, 7 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of current expenses of the local school district.
Wauseon District Four
Issue 6 - Local option
To allow the sale of wine and mixed drinks at The Table on Fulton and to allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at the Table on Fulton.
Wauseon District Five
Issue 8 - Local option
To allow the sale of spirits at Skye Cinema and to allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Skye Cinema.
Royalton
Issue 10 - Local option
To allow the sale of wine, mixed drinks and spirits on Sundays at Wolf It Down Q & Brew.
Chesterfield Township
Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.7 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.
Fulton Township
Issue 14 - Property tax, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.
German Township
Issue 15 - Property tax renewal and increase, renew 0.5 mill, increase 0.5 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.
York Township
Issue 16 - Property tax replacement and increase, replace 1 mill, increase 1 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of fire expenses and emergency medical services.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Apollo Career Center
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of buildings and improvements
Arlington Local School District
Proposed income tax
For the purpose of current expenses of the school district
Bond issue
For the purpose of constructing school facilities and renovating and expanding existing school facilities
Riverdale Local School District
Proposed income tax
For the purpose of current expenses of the school district
Village of Arcadia
Proposed tax levy
For the purpose of providing funds for replacing, maintaining and repairing the storm drainage system
Village of Arlington
Proposed tax levy
For the purpose of purchasing a fire truck
HENRY COUNTY
Marion Township
Property tax increase levy, additional 2.75 mills for a continuing period of time.
For fire and rescue purposes.
Henry County South Joint Ambulance District
Property tax levy, renewal, 2.9 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of ambulance services.
Henry County Senior Center
Property tax levy, renewal,1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities.
Bowling Green City School District
Income tax and bond issue, 3.95 mills.
For the purpose of school facilities.
HURON COUNTY
Huron County Board of DD
Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of community programs and services.
City of Bellevue
Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For parks and recreation purposes.
Village of Greenwich
Property tax increase levy, additional 5 mills, 5 years.
For police purposes.
Village of Plymouth
Property tax increase levy, additional 1 mill, 5 years.
For parks and recreation purposes.
South Central Local School District
Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of permanent improvements.
Tri-Community Ambulance District
Property tax increase levy, additional 2.5 mills, 5 years.
For ambulance and EMS purposes.
Clarksfield Township
Property tax increase levy, additional 2.25 mills, 5 years.
For fire and EMS purposes.
Monroeville Public Library
Property tax increase levy, additional 1 mill, 10 years.
For operating expense purposes.
City of Norwalk
Proposed Charter Question
For modifying procedure of chief selection for police and fire.
Village of Milan
Property tax levy, renewal, 3.5 mills, 5 years.
Willard City School District
Property tax increase levy, additional 0.25%.
For annual income tax and current expense purposes.
Village of New London
Property tax levy, renewal, 0.50%.
For income tax and police & fire departments operation purposes only.
Lyme Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For current expense purposes.
OTTAWA COUNTY
Ottawa County
Issue 6 - Proposed resolution
Giving Ottawa County the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the unincorporated areas of the county, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt out of the program.
Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
Issue 3 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3.3 mills, 10 years.
For the purpose of providing emergency requirements of the Benton-Carroll-Salem School District.
Woodmore Local School District
Issue 4 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of general permanent improvements for the Woodmore Local School District.
Mid County Joint Ambulance District
Issue 5 - Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years.
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Mid County Joint Ambulance District for the purpose of providing emergency medical services.
Village of Elmore
Issue 7 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of current village expenses.
Village of Genoa
Issue 8 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.3 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving Veterans Memorial Park.
Issue 9 - Proposed ordinance.
Giving the Village of Genoa the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads located in the village of Genoa, and for that purpose, enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of natural gas, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person opts out.
Village of Oak Harbor
Issue 10 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 5 mills, .05 mill increase, 5 years.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Bay Township
Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department-related expenses.
Benton Township
Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
Carroll Township
Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing funds for police.
Clay Township (4)
Issue 14 - Special election by petition.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday by Falcon Petro, L.L.C., (dba Heilman's Brew Thru).
Danbury Township (including the Village of Marblehead)
Issue 15 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.6 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses.
Issue 16 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing and maintaining fire department and emergency medical-related services.
Harris Township
Issue 17 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 1 (Elmore).
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.
Issue 18 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 1 (Elmore).
To permit the sale of intoxicating liquor, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption on the premises where sold on Sunday.
Issue 19 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 4.5 mills, 4 mills increase.
For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical service, or both.
Put-in-Bay Township
Issue 20 - Proposed tax levy (additional), 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of police department-related expenses.
Issue 21 - Proposed tax levy (additional), 1.1 mills, 10 years.
For the purpose of parks and recreation.
Portage Township
Issue 22 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for sale on Sunday by Nagoya Hibachi Express, L.L.C.
Issue 23 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for sale on Sunday by R Coffee Corner, Inc.
Salem Township
Issue 24 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
Issue 25 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 2.
To permit the sale of intoxicating liquor, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption on the premises where sold on Sunday.
Issue 26 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 2.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.
Issue 27 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 3.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.
Issue 28 - Special election by petition, local liquor option election for a particular location, precinct 3.
To permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages, of the same types as may be legally sold in this precinct on other days of the week, for consumption off the premises where sold on Sunday.
PAULDING COUNTY
Defiance City School District
Property tax levy, renewal, $1.58 million and levy of taxes outside of ten-mill limitation estimate to an average of 5.41 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of renewing an existing levy imposed by the Defiance City School District in Defiance and Paulding counties, providing for the emergency requirements of the school district, in the sum of $1,580,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 5.41 mills for a period of 5 years.
Vantage Career Center Joint Vocational School District
Proposed tax levy, renewal, .8 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of current expenses.
Antwerp Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Antwerp Village.
Auglaize Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.42 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Auglaize Township.
Benton Township
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services in Benton Township.
Village of Grover Hill
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 9 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of current expenses.
Proposed tax levy, additional, 10 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of police protection.
Payne Village
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years
For the purpose of providing fire apparatus, including the purchase of a new fire truck.
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years
Washington Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years
For the purpose of repairing, resurfacing and improving roads.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Putnam County
Proposed tax levy, replacement and increase, 0.6 mill renewal, 0.4 mill increase, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing senior citizens services by the Putnam County Council on Aging, Inc.
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of the public health program.
Belmore Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 6 mill renewal,1 mill increase, 5 years.
For the purpose of current village expenses.
Blanchard Township
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of township roads.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District
Proposed tax levy, additional, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Proposed bond issue, 1.23 mills.
For the purpose of acquiring and constructing a firehouse and related apparatus, buildings and improvements.
Jackson Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of the township.
Proposed tax levy, additional, 5 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of road repairs.
Jackson Township Jennings Fire District
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection equipment.
Jennings Township
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Liberty Township
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 1.25 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Leipsic Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.6 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current village expenses.
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of permanent improvements of the school district.
Pandora Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
Proposed tax levy, 3.15 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of permanent improvements to the Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
Proposed income tax, renewal, 0.75%, 10 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of the Pandora-Gilboa Local School District.
Perry Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 3 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of general road construction.
Riley Township
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.75 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Sugar Creek Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Van Buren Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Vantage Career Center Joint Vocational School District
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of the school district.
SANDUSKY COUNTY
City of Bellevue
Property tax levy, renewal, 1 mil, 5 years commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.
For parks and recreational purposes.
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.
For permanent improvements.
Fremont City School District
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.25% on school district income of individuals and estates, 5 years beginning January 1, 2024.
For current operating expense purposes.
Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
Property tax levy, 1% income tax on earned income of individuals residing in the school district, 5 years beginning January 1, 2024.
For current expense purposes.
Gibsonburg Village
Proposed charter question
Shall candidates for election as officers of the Village of Gibsonburg in Sandusky County be nominated as candidates by nominating petitions and be elected only in a nonpartisan election?
Green Springs Village
Property tax levy, renewal, 6.7 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.
For police protection purposes.
Madison Township
Property tax levy, replacement and increase, replacement of 2.3 mills and an additional .7 mill, 5 years commencing 2023, first due in 2024.
For fire department purposes.
Riley Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 1.45 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.
For fire protection purposes.
Sandusky Township
Property tax levy, renewal, .5 mil, 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Townsend Township
Property tax levy, replacement, 1.5 mill, 5 years commencing in 2022, first due in 2023.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Woodmore Local School District
Property tax levy, renewal, 3 mil for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.
For the purpose of general permanent improvements.
York Township
Property tax levy, renewal, 2 mill, 5 years commencing in 2023, first due in 2024.
For the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.
SENECA COUNTY
Seneca County
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.3 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities of the Seneca County Commission.
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District - Green Springs Village & Adams Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of permanent improvements to the school district.
Green Springs Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 6.7 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of police protection.
Adams Township
Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, continuing.
Seneca County Joint Ambulance District - For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical services, or both.
Seneca County Joint Ambulance District
Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of providing ambulance service, emergency medical services, or both.
Bettsville Village
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.4 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of benefiting the Bettsville Public Library.
Proposed tax levy, replacement, 3 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Attica Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing park operation.
Williams County
Williams County
Issue 3 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.04 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses of Soils and Water Conservation District programs.
Issue 4 - Proposed tax levy, renewal and increase, 0.3 mills, 0.1 mill increase, 5 years.
For the purpose of providing and maintaining senior citizen services of facilities.
Bryan
Issue 6 - Proposed income tax, renewal and replacement, 0.5%, 9.5 years.
For the purpose of improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system.
Brady Township
Issue 8 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.5 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries.
Center Township
Issue 14 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Florence Township
Issue 9 - Proposed tax levy, replacement, 0.5 mill, 3 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Issue 10 - Proposed tax levy, additional, 2.5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of general construction.
Millcreek Township
Issue 11 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Pulaski Township
Issue 12 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 0.8 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Issue 13 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, .75 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Maple Grove Union Cemetery District - St. Joseph, Edgerton
Issue 5 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of maintaining and operating Maple Grove Union Cemetery.
Superior Township
Issue 15 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Village of West Unity
Issue 7 - Proposed tax levy, renewal, 5 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses.
Wyandot County
Carey Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library
Crane Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, .05 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current township expenses.
Crawford Carey
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library.
Riverdale Local School District
Proposed income tax, 1.75%, 3 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of Riverdale Local School District.
Marseilles Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of Marseilles Township.
Marseilles Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of current expenses of the Village of Marseilles.
Ridge Carey
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1.75 mills, continuing.
For the purpose of current operating expenses of Dorcas Carey Public Library.
Sycamore Township
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 1 mill, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Sycamore Village
Proposed tax levy, renewal, 2 mills, 5 years.
For the purpose of fire protection.
Upper Sandusky
Proposed charter amendments, Ordinances 157-13
Proposes amendments to articles I-XVII of the city charter. To see the proposed amendments in the city charter, click here.
Michigan
Michigan Proposal 1
Proposal 1 would change Michigan's constitution and change the state's term limits for elected officials. If voters approve Proposal 1, lawmakers will be allowed to serve 12 years in the state legislature. Currently, Michigan law limits lawmakers to six years in the state House of Representatives and eight years in the state Senate.
Michigan Proposal 2
Proposal 2 would change Michigan's state constitution to guarantee early voting in elections and require state-funded postage for absentee ballots, among other voting rights. If approved, nine days of early voting would be required by the constitution. If the measure fails, early voting would continue to be a matter of state law that could be changed by elected officials.
Michigan Proposal 3
Proposal 3 would amend the Michigan state constitution to protect abortion rights. If voters approve Proposal 3, the constitution will be amended to include protections for "reproductive freedom." Also if the measure passes, the state's 1931 ban on abortion -- which is under legal challenge -- also will be invalidated.
Michigan
Governor
Gretchen Whitmer (D)
Tudor Dixon (R)
Michigan
Lieutenant Governor
Garlin Gilchrist (D)
Shane Hernandez (R)
Michigan
7th congressional district
U.S. House
Tom Barrett (R)
Elissa Slotkin (D)
Michigan
Secretary of state
Jocelyn Benson (D)
Kristina Karamo (R)
Michigan
Attorney general
Dana Nessel (D)
Matthew Deperno (R)
Michigan Senate - District 16
Joe Bellino Jr. (R)
Katybeth Davis (D)
Michigan Senate - District 17
Jonathan Lindsey (R)
Scott Rex Starr (D)
Michigan House - District 56
Mark Gunn (R)
Sharon MacDonell (D)
Michigan House - District 57
Aisha Farooqi (D)
Thomas Kuhn (R)
Lenawee County
County Commissioner, 1st district
Bill Swift
David Stimpson
County Commissioner, 5th district
Karol Bolton
Gordon Gauss
County Commissioner, 6th district
Andrew Winckles
Terry Collins
County Commissioner, 9th district
Jeff DiCenzo
James Van Doren
Macon Township
Supervisor
Lee Wagner
Dean Montrief
Trustee
Edward Clark
Joe Rine
District Court Judge (2A)
Ashley Hanson-Grimes
Todd Morgan
Village of Blissfield
President
James Eitzen
Matthew Knoblauch
Trustees, three four-year terms
Michael Gunter
Barbara McHenry
Eric Rogers
Laurel Scott
Bob Valdez
Timothy Watters
Library Board Member, three four-year terms
Christine Burtle
Shelly DeVantier
Josephine Spiegel
Peggy Stevenson
Village of Clayton
President
Lori DeLine
Shannon Johnston
Trustees, three four-year terms
Jason Bovee
Stephen DeLine II
Ken Grubbs
Penny Jeffrey
Village of Cement City, three four-year terms
Dustin Blakley
Carrie Mae Shafer
Jason Shafer
John Weber
Adrian Public Schools, two six-year terms
Beth Ferguson
Christy Mesaros-Winckles
Anna Solis-Gautz
Britton-Deerfield Schools, two six-year terms
Nancy Downard
Jim Mueller
Matthew Wynn
Columbia School District, two six-year terms
Crystal Butler
Roger Downey
Garrick Zuver
Onsted Community Schools, two six-year terms
Courtney Chamberlain
Jason Terakedis
Raymond Tessier
Sand Creek Community Schools, three six-year terms
Jennifer Bennet
Clinton Brugger
Isaac Brugger
Rosemary Huston
Roger Olson
Tecumseh Public Schools, two four-year terms
Cleon Broussard
Jason Martinez
Joshua Mattison
Whiteford Agricultural Schools, three four-year terms
Doug Bulmer
Jeffery Bunge
Dave Dixon
Steven Morgan
Nick Puhl
Jason Vida
Janelle Young
Madison School District
Rochelle Scott
Ruben Villegas
Lenawee County
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of current operating expenses of the Lenawee Medical Care Facility
Village of Clayton
Proposed levy restoration
For the purpose of operating expenses of the village
Village of Cement City
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of operating expenses of the village
Columbia School District
Proposed levy
For the purpose of operating expenses of the school district
Tecumseh Public Schools
Proposed bond one
For the purpose of building a new elementary school and additions to the middle school and high school
Proposed bond one
For the purpose of additions and improvements to the middle school and high school
Hudson Carnegie District Library
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of library expenses
Monroe County
Judge
Christian Horkey
Steven Hyder
County Commissioner District #2
Danielle Hoover
Mark Brant
County Commissioner District #4
George Jondro
Jay Heinzerling
County Commissioner District #6
Jerry Oley
David Vensel
Bedford Public Schools School Board, three four-year terms
Lisa Beins McCaig
Amy Bissell
Todd Hotchkiss
Griffin Kirsch
Josh Stump
Dundee Community Schools
One two-year term
Christian Freshour
Leah Straka
Two four-year terms
Aric Bennett
Patricia Motylinski
Kimberly Wilkins
One six-year term
Crystal Root
Kylie Zink
Ida Public Schools, Four four-year terms
Todd Albring
Jamie Hunter
Sara King
Michael Mero Jr.
Michael Orr
Edward Stotz
Jefferson Public Schools
One two-year partial term
Thomas Friar
Marlene Woodruff
One four-year term
Ignacio Bijarro
Judy Greene
One six-year term
Shane Foster
Jackie Lancaster
Mason Consolidated Schools, two six-year terms
David Carner
Mike Grodi
Jake Nehrig
Benjamin Smith
Monroe Public Schools, three four-year terms
Cole Beehn
Clayton Johnson
Susan Marlin-Zeisler
Thomas Heck
Jeff Morgan
Darla Myers
Brian Sabbadini
Larry Zimmerman
Whiteford Agricultural Schools, three four-year terms
Doug Bulmer
Jeffery Bunge
Dave Dixon
Steven Morgan
Nick Puhl
Jason Vida
Janelle Young
Monroe County Community College, two six-year terms
Bruce Diven
Julie Edwards
Candice Ferrell
Nicole Goodman
Gary Kiebler
Michael LaHote
Jason Matthews
Britton-Deerfield Schools, two six-year terms
Nancy Downard
Jim Mueller
Matthew Wynn
Milan Area Schools, two six-year terms
George Elder IV
Sara Meray
Murphy Payeur
Betty Rosen-Leacher
Village of Dundee
President
Tim Bordine
Andrea Hickey
Michael Dewayne McClendon
Council
Stephen Carr
Michael Salib
George Wilkins
Jesse Wilson
Village of South Rockwood
President
Bethany Bondy
Robert Brent
Council
Robert Brayman
James Fera
John Horvath
Steve Pohutski
City of Luna Pier
Mayor
Shawn Boslooper
Jim Gardner
City of Monroe
Proposed levy
For the purpose of police and fire expenses
Jefferson Schools
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of school district expenses
Mason Schools
Proposed levy
For the purpose of school district expenses
Bedford Township
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of Bedford Library expenses
Exeter Township
Proposed levy renewal
For the purpose of road improvements, repairs and maintenance
Estral Beach
Proposed property tax levy
For the purpose of volunteer fire department expenses
Proposed property tax levy
For the purpose of maintaining and hardening the village's flood control measures
Proposed property tax levy
For the purpose of improving and maintaining flood control measures as needed