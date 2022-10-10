What to know about the Nov. 8 General Election in Ohio and Michigan

Information on where to vote, how to find out what's on the ballot in your neighborhood, and more.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election day is almost here for Ohio and Michigan. Voters will head to the polls to cast ballots for governor and other statewide races, along with their Congressional representatives, state lawmakers and more.

Here is some information to help voters prepare to cat their ballots.

When is Election Day?

Tuesday, Nov. 8

When is the deadline to register to vote?

In Ohio, the deadline to register is 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In Michigan, you can register to vote on election day at your clerk's office with proof of residency until 8 p.m..

When does early in-person voting begin?

In Ohio, early voting in person begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.

In Michigan, you can vote early with an absentee ballot at your local election clerk’s office during the 40 days before an upcoming election, which means absentee voting began Sept. 29.

OHIO

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find more helpful links.

MICHIGAN

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find more helpful links.

What Congressional district do I live in?

After the 2020 Census, states redrew their Congressional maps for this year's election.

To find your Congressional district on the new map being used in the November election, click here and search by your ZIP code.

In Ohio, though maps are being disputed in court, a federal court ordered the state to proceed with a map that has been declared unconstitutional by Ohio's Supreme Court.

What time will results come in?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Where can I watch for results?

