Gavarone files to run against Kaptur in reworked 9th Congressional District

The state Senator from Bowling Green joins two other Republicans looking for a chance to unseat the longtime Democratic incumbent.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican state Sen. Theresa Gavarone filed her intent to run for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, for the seat currently held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

Gavarone, of Bowling Green, started out as a BG council member, then served in the state House from 2016-2019, when she began serving in the Ohio Senate.

She told WTOL 11 to expect a big announcement on Tuesday.

Her candidate statement gives an address of Huron, Ohio, with a campaign committee address of Columbus.

The newly redrawn 9th Congressional District now more greatly favors Republicans, and Gavarone had a hand in the creation of the new maps, as co-chairman of the local Government and Elections Committee, plus approving the map on the Senate floor.

The new map of the 9th District puts Lucas, Ottawa, Erie, Defiance, Henry, Fulton, Sandusky and Williams counties together, as well as part of northern Wood County.

Kaptur, 75, has represented the district since 1983 and is a Toledo native, graduating local from St. Ursula Academy. The previous iteration of the 9th Congressional District stretched from Cleveland to Toledo and was oftentimes referred to as "The Snake on the Lake" for its layout.