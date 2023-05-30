JR Majewski drops out of race for Ohio District 9

Majewski cited his mother's health as the reason for his withdrawal from a second attempt to unseat congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A political hopeful looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur has ended his 2024 run.

Republican JR Majewski dropped out of the race for Ohio's 9th Congressional district Tuesday evening. Majewski announced his second attempt to unseat Kaptur just over a month ago in April.

"Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mothers health," Majewski posted to social media. "Last cycle, I lost my father before the primary election and I can’t risk not giving my full attention to my family. But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle. God Bless all of you"

Kaptur, a Democrat, defeated Majewski in the election last November, keeping the seat she first won in 1982 and has occupied ever since. She is the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ohio District 9 covers all of Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Defiance and Williams counties, and northeast Wood County. The boundaries could be redrawn again before the 2024 election.

