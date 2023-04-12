JR Majewski once again challenging Marcy Kaptur for congressional seat

Kaptur defeated Majewski, who was present at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, in 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There could be a rematch in 2024 for the 9th Congressional District seat long-held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

Republican JR Majewski announced on his Twitter page Wednesday that he is once again challenging Kaptur. Majewski won the Republican nomination last year, but lost to Kaptur by about 13 points.

"This campaign is about the working class citizens of Ohio," Majewski said in the video announcement. "This campaign is about putting American first. This campaign is about fighting for you.

"Last cycle, we started a movement. This cycle, we win."

Majewski ran with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in 2022. He was present at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Majewski is a Port Clinton resident and has worked in the nuclear power industry. He also served in the Air Force.

His military record was called into question last year after the Associated Press reported Majewski misrepresented his record. Majewski claimed he served in Afghanistan, but public records indicated he never deployed to Afghanistan and instead spent six months on a base in Qatar.

Majewski denied the report, saying his deployment to Afghanistan was classified and therefor was not present in public records.

Records also show Majewski was demoted in the military for driving drunk on an air base, which contradicted his previous statements.

Kaptur won the seat in 1982. She is the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House.

Also running as Republicans are former Ohio Rep. Craig Riedel (R-Defiance), former Walbridge Mayor Dan Wilczynski and Defiance real estate broker Steve Lankenau.

The district covers all of Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Defiance and Williams Counties, and northeast Wood County. The boundaries could be redrawn again before the 2024 election.