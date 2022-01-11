The race for Ohio Governor: Here's what you need to know about candidates Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley

DeWine, one of the most accomplished politicians in the state's history, is seeking a second term against the former Dayton Mayor Whaley.

CLEVELAND — We are still counting down to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and among other things, Ohioans will be voting for the state's chief executive for the next four years.

The 2022 gubernatorial race pits incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine against Democrat and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. The former is attempting to keep the governor's mansion in GOP hands for eight out of the past nine terms dating back to 1990, while the latter seeks to become the first female to be elected governor in the Buckeye State's history.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates ahead of the election:

Gov. Mike DeWine

The 75-year-old is one of the most accomplished politicians in Ohio's history, having previously served as a congressman, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, and state attorney general before being elected governor in 2018 in a close race against Democrat Richard Cordray. This could potentially be the final campaign of his life, and he enters Election Day with the advantage of incumbency.

DeWine entered office seeking to focus on economic and select social issues, championing both a gas tax increase as well as the controversial "Heartbeat Law" that would ban most abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy. That changed in 2020, when he instead became the face of Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor and then-Health Director Dr. Amy Acton became household names with their daily press conferences, championing strict health protocols that often times went against the leadership of DeWine's own party.

The governor's approval rating soared near 90% at one point, but following Acton's resignation and pushback from Republicans in the General Assembly, he began to shift his focus from COVID while still pushing for vaccinations. More recently, he played a major role in Intel's decision to build two new semiconductor plants in Licking County, calling the economic boost "a historic moment" for the Buckeye State.

During his tenure, DeWine has often attempted to distance himself from some of the incendiary rhetoric of the modern GOP, shying away from former President Trump's lies that the 2020 election was "rigged" while also working with current President Joe Biden on occasion. Despite criticism from the right wing and multiple primary challengers (including former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci), Trump has given the governor his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in November.

Nan Whaley

The 46-year-old wrapped up her second term as Dayton's mayor earlier this year, with highlights of her time in office including a downtown revitalization effort and a successful campaign to fund affordable pre-schooling for children in the state. She also oversaw the response to the Oregon District mass shooting that left nine people dead and more than a dozen injured, eventually meeting publicly with both DeWine and Trump in the days that followed.

This is actually Whaley's second run for governor, having previously sought the Democratic nomination in 2018 before dropping out prior to the primaries and endorsing Cordray. This time, she was her party's overwhelming choice to be its nominee, having defeated her former Cincinnati mayoral counterpart John Cranley by more than 30 points back in May.

Whaley's campaign has focused on attacking DeWine on a number of fronts, such as his continued anti-abortion stance following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and the (since-delayed) enactment of the state's "Heartbeat Law." If elected, she has vowed to veto anti-abortion legislation and appoint an abortion-rights director for the Ohio Department of Public Health.

The former mayor has also criticized the governor for his stances on guns. After previously pledging to heed calls to "do something" after the Dayton mass shooting, he later abandoned a push for more restrictions on firearms before eventually signing bills allowing Ohioans to carry concealed weapons without a separate permit as well as to "Stand Your Ground" instead of retreating before shooting to kill in perceived self defense.

"Never in my my worst nightmare did I think that the thing he was going to do would actually make it worse," Whaley said in a March primary debate.

Also, Whaley has attempted to tie DeWine to the ongoing FirstEnergy scandal, which led to the indictment of since-expelled Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and implicated the governor's hand-picked public utilities head Sam Randazzo. Yet despite her criticisms, polls show DeWine's approval ratings remain relatively high, with a recent Baldwin Wallace survey reporting 50% of Ohioans view him favorably compared to just 31% unfavorably.

DeWine has refused for formally debate Whaley, with the pair's only face-to-face meeting being a Plain Dealer editorial interview last month over Zoom. The paper chose to endorse DeWine, citing "his exceptionally strong record in economic development and his responsible leadership of Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic."