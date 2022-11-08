VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place

The polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Among the races on the ballot is the battle for Ohio Governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching.

Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

A few of the big statewide races include:

Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D).

Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D). U.S. Senate: Tim Ryan (D) vs. JD Vance (R) in battle to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

Tim Ryan (D) vs. JD Vance (R) in battle to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Ohio Attorney General: Incumbent Dave Yost (R) vs. Jeffrey A. Crossman (D).

But that's just the start of what voters can expect... Although there's still time to make your voting decisions, we want to make sure you're prepared with everything you need to know before casting your ballot.

When are the polls open? What's on your ballot? What are the races that impact you? When do results come in? We answer all of the big questions in our Election Day guide, which you can explore below.

Happy voting!

WHEN IS ELECTION DAY?

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you are still permitted to vote as long as you're in line before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

MORE POLITICS: Ohio Republican stays in campaign amid scrutiny of service

WHERE IS MY POLLING PLACE?

You can find your polling location HERE.

WHAT RACES ARE ON MY BALLOT?

CLICK HERE to see a sample of your local ballot so you can study up before heading to the polls.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE BIG ISSUES & RACES?

Ohio Governor: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are back on the ballot for the Republicans as they seek reelection. They're facing off against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are back on the ballot for the Republicans as they seek reelection. They're facing off against former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens. U.S. Senate: It has been nearly two years since Sen. Rob Portman (R) announced his plan to retire at the end of his current term. As that time approaches, Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R) are vying to fill his seat.

WHAT FORM OF ID SHOULD I BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification are listed HERE.

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

You can cast a provisional ballot by providing your Ohio driver's license or state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

But... There's more...

"If you do not provide one of the above documents or your driver’s license/state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number at the precinct, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot," according to the Ohio Secretary of State site. "However, in order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification."

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN THIS ELECTION?

Tuesday, Oct. 11.

WHEN IS EARLY VOTING OPEN?

In-person early voting is available as follows:

Oct. 12-14: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 17-21: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 29: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 31: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 1-4: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 5: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Nov. 6: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 7: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHAT ARE THE IMPORTANT DATES FOR ABSENTEE VOTING BY MAIL?

Oct. 12: Absentee voting begins

Absentee voting begins Nov. 5: Deadline to request an absentee ballot arrives at noon.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot arrives at noon. Nov. 7: This is the date all absentee ballots must be postmarked.

This is the date all absentee ballots must be postmarked. Nov. 8: Absentee ballots can also be returned in person at your county Board of Elections by the time polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Absentee ballots can also be returned in person at your county Board of Elections by the time polls close at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18: Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 7.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Simple. There's a tracking tool for all Ohio voters to use HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

WKYC will showcase live results all night long after the polls close at wkyc.com/elections. Be sure to follow WKYC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for complete coverage. Here's what you can expect from 3News:

Breaking election results will be available through push alerts with the free WKYC app. You can download it here: Android, Apple.

Results, expert analysis and reaction as our reporters bring you every detail from the local issues and races that matter most to you and your family. Watch for these updates on What's New at 4 p.m., What's Now at 5 p.m., 3News at 6 p.m., Front Row at 7 p.m. and What's Next at 11 p.m.

A complete election wrap up the following morning on GO! from 4:30-7 a.m.

Subscribe to our free 3News to GO! newsletter HERE to have the election results and other top headlines sent straight to your e-mail inbox.

SHOW OFF YOUR 'I VOTED' STICKER

Did you get your "I Voted" sticker? Send us a picture on Facebook, Twitter or by texting it to us at 216-344-3300 (please include your name and location). If you voted absentee, you can download a virtual "I Voted" sticker to show off HERE.