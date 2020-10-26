Perrysburg Schools hope community will renew permanent improvement levy

The levy was first passed in 1980, and has since raised $1.5 million a year for the district

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Schools is hoping the community will vote "YES" to continue renewing a 40-year-old-levy.

Perrysburg local schools first passed their five-year permanent improvement levy in 1980.

The 1.9 mill levy has since been renewed every five years since.

To date, the levy has average a homeowner $4.85 a month for a home worth $100,000

It collects $1.5 million a year for the district and that money can only be used for long-term maintenance needs like building or bus repairs and safety upgrades.

Superintendent Tom Hosler said if that improvement levy money is no longer coming in, any major repair work would have to be paid for directly out of the district's general fund, which would eventually eat away at their bottom line.

With multiple buildings over half a century old, the cost of keeping those buildings up and running gets higher every year.

"We have two buildings that were built in the 1950's, one that was built in 1964 that see literally thousands of students pass through their doors and hallways, and we've taken great care of those. So, this is vital to use to keep those spaces up and running and welcoming for students," said Hosler.