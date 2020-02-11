Campaign 2020: How and when are absentee ballots counted in Ohio? When do results start coming in?

Election Night reporting begins with the first upload of absentee results by 8 p.m. continues at assigned times throughout the night, depending on your county.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day - but the election itself will have been going on for several weeks by then. Think of it as the end of election season and the beginning of counting season.

In Ohio, early in-person voting began Oct. 6 and will end at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

On Nov. 3, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. - which is also the deadline for absentee ballots to be dropped off in person.

COUNTING OHIO ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Absentee ballots can be scanned when you drop them off but won't start being counted until the polls close. Boards of election can scan, but not tabulate results, and have been allowed to do so since Oct. 6, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

“The board must begin this process prior to Election Day to ensure the Unofficial Canvass includes all absentee ballots received by the close of polls," an Oct. 16 directive from Secretary Frank LaRose said.

OHIO ELECTION NIGHT REPORTING

Election Night reporting begins with the first upload of absentee results by 8 p.m. and will continue at assigned times throughout the night, depending on what county you're in.

In northwest Ohio, Lucas and Wood counties are “quarter-hour” counties that must report at each quarter hour (for example, 8:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., etc.), beginning with the quarter-hour that follows the board’s first upload of summary election results at 8 p.m. and continuing until all precincts have reported.

Erie, Hancock and Sandusky counties are “half-hour” counties that must report at each half-hour (e.g., 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:30 p.m., etc.). This begins at 8:30 p.m. - the first half-hour that follows the upload of the board’s absentee summary election results at 8 p.m. - then on every half hour after and continuing until all precincts have reported.

Defiance, Fulton, Huron, Ottawa, Seneca, and Williams counties are “top-of-the-hour” counties (e.g., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., etc.).

“Bottom-of-the-hour” counties (e.g., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., etc.) are Henry and Putnam counties. The SOS directive notes “bottom-of-the-hour” counties will report once at the “top-of-the-hour” at 8 p.m. and then at the bottom hour as noted above.

Delays must be reported to the secretary of state's office if they occur.

The results released on Election Day after polls close are unofficial results.

LATE-ARRIVING BALLOTS

Ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 2 and arrive at a county board of elections by Nov. 13 will be counted in the final vote tally.

POST-ELECTION DAY CALENDAR

Boards of elections can start counting the official vote canvass on Nov. 14 and final official results and reports are due to the Ohio Secretary of State no later than 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.

After the official certification by the secretary of state, candidates must request a recount within five days (by Dec. 3). Recounts are also automatically triggered when the vote margin is 0.25% or closer.

Recounts would take place from Dec. 3-8, the secretary of state's office said.

Ohio law requires any recount in a presidential race to be done no later than six days before the scheduled meeting of the Electoral College. This year, the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, making Dec. 8 the last day the recount could be done.

Federal law states that if a state’s slate of presidential electors is certified by six days before the scheduled meeting of the Electoral College, that slate of electors will not be challenged when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes. If you’re still playing along at home, these key dates are: