Ohio's secretary of state directive sets earlier date for official vote canvass: Why, what does it mean, and who is concerned?

Secretary LaRose's office says the move protects Ohio voters by making sure their voice will be heard. Some Democrats say the move cuts off time for counting votes.

To one side, it’s a matter of calendars and laws and protecting Ohioans' votes. To the other, it’s a potential infringement of voter rights and a question of delays. Who’s correct? Here’s what both sides are saying.

A letter from Reps. Paula Hicks Hudson, Michele Lepore-Hagan, Catherine D. Ingram and Bride Rose Sweeney on Oct. 20 also called upon the secretary to investigate any delays caused by ballot provider Midwest Direct and confirm that any board that needs more time to count the votes beyond the imposed deadline will be granted the needed time.

The move sparked criticism from several Democratic state lawmakers , who claimed the move cuts off six days of vote counting time that counties might need to finish the canvass.

On Oct. 16, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive that expedites the timeline for county board of elections to complete their official voting canvass, setting the date as Nov. 18 from the previous Nov. 24 deadline.

Federal law states that if a state’s slate of presidential electors is certified by six days before the scheduled meeting of the Electoral College, that slate of electors will not be challenged when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes. If you’re still playing along at home, these key dates are:

Ohio law requires any recount in a presidential race to be done no later than six days before the scheduled meeting of the Electoral College. This year, the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 , making Dec. 8 the last day the recount could be done.

After the official certification by the secretary of state, candidates must request a recount within five days (by Dec. 3 ). Recounts are also automatically triggered when the vote margin is 0.25% or closer.

The official date for certification by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office is Nov. 28 – 10 days after the deadline for the official canvass to be done.

The office further says this is the same exact amount of time given in the 2016 election for the canvass to take place. The office said it consulted with local boards of election to ensure that they could handle this deadline being moved to Nov. 18 .

The Secretary of State's Office says that the timeline was expedited to ensure that there is enough time to do a recount if necessary.

With that end date in mind, let's look at the secretary of state's timeline .

No. These deadlines are not arbitrary. To look at why certain dates are set, we need to work backward. You may be concerned with Election Day, Nov. 3. With this directive, the Secretary of State's Office is concerned with Jan. 6, when Congress meets at 1 p.m. to count the electoral votes and declare the results.

On Friday we got the what: An expedited canvass timeline changing the date that Ohio boards of elections are to report their vote tallies to the state to Nov. 18 instead of Nov. 24. Now we are looking at the why. Did someone just flip open a calendar and circle a date?

Chapter two : What Concerns are Being Raised?

State Reps. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo), Catherine D. Ingram (D-Cincinnati), Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown), and Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) wrote a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose saying the directive cuts off six days of maximum vote-counting time that counties might need to finish the canvass. LaRose's office said the timeline provides the same amount of time that was afforded counting the 2016 election.

Ohio law requires the official count to be completed by no later than the 21st day after the election, which is Nov. 24. It's the secretary's prerogative to move the deadline up, however.

The secretary is within the law to change the deadline. So, why do the Democratic representatives believe more time would be needed?

The answer is that the election of 2020 is already shaping up to be much different from the election of 2016, with record numbers of absentee ballots requested, coupled with delays in delivery of ballots from contractor Midwest Direct.

Ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 2 can continue to be received and counted by boards of election up to Nov. 13 - 10 days after Election Day.

"With all of the problems we’ve seen around the state from ballot delays to people getting the wrong ballots and needing a replacement ballot in some cases, we are likely to see more ballots arriving in the 10-day window after Election Day," the representatives wrote. "Our boards of elections will need time to process and count all of these ballots. We need your assurance that you are giving the counties enough time to count every vote in light of the large number of mail-in ballots. You cannot end the official canvass of the votes before every vote is counted," the Democrats' letter said.

