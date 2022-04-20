Ohio National Guard to provide support to Ukraine

The assistance is in response to a request from the Department of Defense.

OHIO, USA — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is extending Ohio resources to military members in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine announced that the Ohio National Guard will provide aid in the form of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine for use against Russian aggression.

"As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible," said Governor DeWine. "Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas."

The assistance is in response to a request from the Department of Defense.

The M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers that are being provided are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.

Russian forces have recently increased their attacks on the city of Mariupol, which has become a key battleground in Ukraine. Russia has also intensified attacks along Ukraine's eastern border.

Last month, DeWine asked local and state law enforcement agencies to donate extra or expired personal protective gear that could be donated to Ukraine.

The governor said the state collected hundreds of donated helmets, protective vests and other supplies following the request. More than two dozen law enforcement agencies offered about 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated report.