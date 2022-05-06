State collects nearly 2,000 pieces of donated protective gear for Ukraine

The state is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets, and 1,880 pieces of body armor to Ukraine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement agencies across the state will soon be sent to Ukraine, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol coordinated the collection of the donations and delivered the 1,996 pieces of personal protective gear to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area on Friday.

"I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives," DeWine said. "I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families."

DeWine asked all the agencies in the state two months ago to check their inventory for extra or expired gear that could be donated to Ukraine.

The state is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets, and 1,880 pieces of body armor to help protect civilians who are defending Ukraine against Russia.

The equipment is scheduled to be sent to Ukraine in the coming days.

